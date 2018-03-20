i can not able to ObjectCreate in indicator_separate_window
Thushara Dissanayake:
OBJ_ARROW still at Time 1970.01.01 00:00 and Value: 0. it not taken OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE.
Actually i need XDISTANCE and YDISTANCE for my Arrow.
i can not able to create OBJ_ARROW in indicator_separate_window. But i can able to create OBJ_LABEL. please help me to fix the problem. I found reason for that.
OBJ_ARROW still at Time 1970.01.01 00:00 and Value: 0. it not taken OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE.
Actually i need XDISTANCE and YDISTANCE for my Arrow.
OBJ_ARROW is bound to the time and price (indicator value) coordinates. You can't set XDISTANCE and YDISTANCE for arrows.
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i can not able to create OBJ_ARROW in indicator_separate_window. But i can able to create OBJ_LABEL. please help me to fix the problem. I found reason for that.
OBJ_ARROW still at Time 1970.01.01 00:00 and Value: 0. it not taken OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE.
my codes is:
i hope something to do for that line. Time and price. So how to fix it?
Actually i need XDISTANCE and YDISTANCE for my Arrow.
Thank you.