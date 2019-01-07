MQL5.community Payment System Now Supports NETELLER
Alipay, pls
Glad to hear now we've Neteller in here..
Since we know neteller also a good payment processor and it would be easier and simplest using neteller to adding or withdrawing the fund.. ;)
NETELLER does not operate in China.
We hope MQL5 Ltd add Alipay which is from Alibaba group.
Alipay is convenient and popular in China.
Alipay Please
http://ab.alipay.com/i/jieshao.htm#en
Launched in 2004, Alipay (www.alipay.com) is a commonly used third-party online payment solution in China. Alipay provides an escrow payment service that reduces transaction risk for online consumers. Shoppers have the ability to verify whether they are happy with goods before releasing funds to the seller. On November 11 2013, Alipay set a record for the highest daily number of transactions, processing 188 million payments during a 24-hour period. 45.18 million of those transactions, with a total transaction volume of RMB11.3 billion, were facilitated by mobile devices.
Is NETELLER still available on MQL5 market ? Want to purchase an indicator from the market but can not find option to pay with Neteller.
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Adding funds to an MQL5.com account became even more convenient with the NETELLER payment system that is used in more than 200 countries. Now you can quickly deposit up your MQL5.com account, and subscribe to a trading signal or buy an app in MetaTrader Market.
First, working with the NETELLER system is convenient and secure thanks to the use of password and security code (Secure ID). For example, to add funds to an MQL5.com account it is enough to enter the Secure ID, but not the password used to access your NETELLER account.
Second, the NETELLER system is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) that is well known to anyone familiar with Forex market. This is an additional reliability factor of the payment system. Third, you can apply for a prepaid MasterCard card with instant access to the funds in your NETELLER account, and pay with it online and offline, which is very convenient.
Use the NETELLER system to deposit your account and purchase services at MQL5.com!