I need an indicator
Hello everyone in need an indicator which calculates 3 different period WPR(William's percent range) based on an EMA in one window would you help me please?
- automatic validation no trade operation nightmare
- Bring the WebMoney payment system back, please.
- Indicators: Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
You have only four choices:
No free help
urgent help.
You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- Beg at Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!),
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
Hi mehrab
I think this of Mrtools corrected extended version having more features than you asking for
3 state WPR with 33 prices option,almost 8 MA methods (sma,ema,smma,lwma,slwma,dsema,tema,lsma),of course user friendly too.
Files:
JK_TA_Combo.ex4 35 kb
Thank you very very very much and I wish the bests for you.
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