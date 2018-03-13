I need an indicator

New comment
 
Hello everyone in need an indicator which calculates 3 different period WPR(William's percent range) based on  an EMA in one window would you help me please?
 
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
You have only four choices:
  1. Search for it,
  2. learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
  3. Beg at Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!),
  4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help
          urgent help.
 

Hi mehrab

I think this of Mrtools corrected extended version having more features than you asking for

3 state WPR with 33 prices option,almost 8 MA methods (sma,ema,smma,lwma,slwma,dsema,tema,lsma),of course user friendly too.

3 state wpr

p

Files:
JK_TA_Combo.ex4  35 kb
 

Thank you very very very much and I wish the bests for you.

New comment