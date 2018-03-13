Help with code for bar change
It's simple but effective.
// Rates structure array voor prijs data van de laatste 2 minuten. MqlRates Realtime_Data[2]; // Rates structure voor de intraday data. CopyRates(Symbol(), PERIOD_M1, 0, 2, Realtime_Data); static double dBar_Open; static double dBar_High; static double dBar_Low; static double dBar_Close; static long lBar_Volume; static datetime nBar_Time; // Boolean for new BAR check. bool bStart_NewBar = false; // Check if the new price is different compared to the old price. if(Realtime_Data[0].open != dBar_Open || Realtime_Data[0].high != dBar_High || Realtime_Data[0].low != dBar_Low || Realtime_Data[0].close != dBar_Close || Realtime_Data[0].tick_volume != lBar_Volume || Realtime_Data[0].time != nBar_Time || prev_calculated == 0) { bStart_NewBar = true; // Update new BAR check. dBar_Open = Realtime_Data[0].open; dBar_High = Realtime_Data[0].high; dBar_Low = Realtime_Data[0].low; dBar_Close = Realtime_Data[0].close; lBar_Volume = Realtime_Data[0].tick_volume; nBar_Time = Realtime_Data[0].time; } if(bStart_NewBar == true) { // Your code: }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| bars4.mq4 | //| Mine | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Mine" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict //--- parameters for data reading input string InpFileName="DECISION.csv"; // file name input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name int BarsCount = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { if (Bars > BarsCount) { //--- open the file ResetLastError(); int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ); { Alert("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName); Alert("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)); //--- additional variables int str_size; string str; //--- read data from the file while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle)) { //--- find out how many symbols are used for writing the time str_size=FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE); //--- read the string str=FileReadString(file_handle,str_size); //--- print the string Alert(str); int Ticket; double Lots=0.05; double SL = 20; double TP = 50; //--- sell conditions if (str=="SELL") { Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,2,SL,TP); return(0); } //--- buy conditions if(str=="BUY") { Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,3,SL,TP); return(0); if(Ticket<0) { Alert("OrderSend failed with error #",GetLastError()); } else Alert("OrderSend placed successfully"); } //--- } //--- close the file FileClose(file_handle); Alert("Data is read, %s file is closed",InpFileName); } BarsCount = Bars; } return(0); }Haah,got it right this time. Sorry about that misposting. It wont happen again
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
- www.mql5.com
Ask questions on technical analysis, discuss trading systems and improve your MQL5 programming skills to develop your own trading strategies. Communicate and share your experience with traders from anywhere in the world, answer questions and help beginners — MQL5.community is developing along with you. There certainly is a Holy Grail! It is...
I've tried as directed but it didnt work out as i expected. Thanks for pointing that out. Kindly help me find out what's wrong with my code. It returns the decsion, Whether sell or buy but it's not executing the decision.
-
When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)!
(For large amounts of code,
attach it.)
Please edit
your post.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Messages Editor
double SL = 20; double TP = 50; Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,2,SL,TP);Check your return codes for errors, report them and you would know why. Don't just silence the compiler, it is trying to help you.
What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles
Only those functions that return a value (e.g. iClose, MarketInfo, etc.) must you call ResetLastError before in order to check after.
whroeder1:The compiler is not showing any errors nor warnings. I've tweaked the code multiple times and still nothing
-
When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)!
(For large amounts of code,
attach it.)
Please edit
your post.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Messages Editor
- Check your return codes for errors, report them
and you would know why.
Don't just silence the compiler, it is trying to help you.
What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles
Only those functions that return a value (e.g. iClose, MarketInfo, etc.) must you call ResetLastError before in order to check after.
Inception12: I understood 7.2 but it's not solving my problem.
It can't "solve your problem," because you didn't do it. You don't know where the problem is, so you can't even begin to know what the problem is.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello traders, kindly assist me with the following code.
Am trying to open a trade based on a decision read from a csv. I want to do this on every bar change but the code doesnt seem to be changing with bar changes very well. Kindly help.
//--- parameters for data reading
input string InpFileName="DECISION.csv"; // file name
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name
int BarsCount = 0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
if (Bars > BarsCount)
{
//--- open the file
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ);
{
Alert("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);
Alert("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
//--- additional variables
int str_size;
string str;
//--- read data from the file
while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
{
//--- find out how many symbols are used for writing the time
str_size=FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE);
//--- read the string
str=FileReadString(file_handle,str_size);
//--- print the string
Alert(str);
}
//--- close the file
FileClose(file_handle);
Alert("Data is read, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
}
BarsCount = Bars;
}
return(0);
}