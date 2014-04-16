Problem downloading Apps
Thanks angevoyageur.
I'll give it another try tomorrow.
Cheers
Rod
just open MT4/5, you should find out Market tab. then you can download from there. before that you should fill your mql5.com login number and password in MT4/5.
Yeah! Done all that (Read my 1st post) Don't Work, Screw it Won't Work,Won't Use it...
Cheers
Finally had some luck with the MT4 Market .. But nothing exists ?
Got me beat.
Cheers
Rod
Roddo:Service Desk
Rod
Finally had some luck with the MT4 Market .. But nothing exists ?
Got me beat.
Cheers
Rod
Hello.
See post 1 step 5.
Regards
Rod
Roddo:Can you show the reply of the Service Desk about this issue ?
Rod
Hello.
See post 1 step 5.
Regards
Rod
Hi angevoyageur.
After getting my reply I opened a new topic here :
So I guess it might be from the Maintenance that was carried out.
Anyway what ever has happened will sort itself out in due course.
Thanks for your time
Happy Easter
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Hello
I tried to download and install some apps from your Market Store but nothing happened.
1. I was logged onto MQL5 community
2. MQL5 community account details are entered into MT4
3. After selecting the app to download a popup appeared to open MT4. selected OK.
4. MT4 opened ........ Nothing Happened.
5. Sent a Help Request to your Help Desk they said to ask the question elsewhere.
Any Ideas?
Rod