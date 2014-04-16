Problem downloading Apps

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Hello


I tried to download and install some apps from your Market Store but nothing happened.

1. I was logged onto MQL5 community

2. MQL5 community account details are entered into MT4

3. After selecting the app to download a popup appeared to open MT4. selected OK.

4. MT4 opened ........ Nothing Happened.

5. Sent a Help Request to your Help Desk they said to ask the question elsewhere.

Any Ideas?

Rod


 

Thanks  angevoyageur.

I'll give it another try tomorrow.


Cheers

Rod

 
just open MT4/5, you should find out Market tab. then you can download from there. before that you should fill your mql5.com login number and password in MT4/5.
 

Yeah! Done all that (Read my 1st post) Don't Work, Screw it Won't Work,Won't Use it...

Cheers

 

Finally had some luck with the MT4 Market .. But nothing exists ?


MT4 Market


Got me beat.

Cheers

Rod

 
Roddo:

Finally had some luck with the MT4 Market .. But nothing exists ?




Got me beat.

Cheers

Rod

Service Desk
 

Hello.

See post 1 step 5.

Regards

Rod

 
Roddo:

Hello.

See post 1 step 5.

Regards

Rod

Can you show the reply of the Service Desk about this issue ?
 

Hi angevoyageur.


After getting my reply I opened a new topic here :


ServiceDeskReply

So I guess it might be from the Maintenance that was carried out.

Anyway what ever has happened will sort itself out in due course.


Thanks for your time

Happy Easter

 

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