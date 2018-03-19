MT4 shutdown - page 4
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Software history is full of non-compatible upgrade. It happens to the greatest : OsX Leopard to new osX ? Windows XP ? Linux' kernels ?
Not competitive/professionnal for/from MetaQuotes ? Getting old isn't competitive/professionnal.
How are you arguing ?
Your favorite EA uses MT4, now MT4 is going obsolete, the author will upgrade it or an equivalent solution will be available.
"What goes around comes around."
Windows have upward compatibility.
Softwares that were running under Windows XP are still working "as is" under Windows 7 for compatibility.
After Windows 7 has been released, new softwares installs (setup.exe) started to remove Windows XP support, that is right, but old versions of software that were runnning under XP are still running now.
So you have it wrong on this example, sorry :)
Same thing for Linux kernels.
For most cases, you just need to recompile your sources "as is" (without rewriting the code) in order to have an executable running as before.
MQL4 source code won't compile at all under MT5
In my case I am the author and I will not rewrite and double the number of line code because call to indicators (basic need) in MT5 is now 3 times more complicated and need a lot more complexity in the code.
Windows have upward compatibility.
Softwares that were running under Windows XP are still working "as is" under Windows 7 for compatibility.
After Windows 7 has been released, new softwares installs (setup.exe) started to remove Windows XP support, that is right, but old versions of software that were runnning under XP are still running now.
So you have it wrong on this example, sorry :)
Same thing for Linux kernels.
For most cases, you just need to recompile your sources "as is" (without rewriting the code) in order to have an executable running as before.
MQL4 source code won't compile at all under MT5
In my case I am the author and I will not rewrite and double the number of line code because call to indicators (basic need) in MT5 is now 3 times more complicated and need a lot more complexity in the code.
Check by yourself :
Same for Linux, without refilling all old dependencies, you won't get things running & you won't fill dependancies further than few versions ago, the most basic example being ubuntu & its packages actual is 17.10, for 14.10 it's a whole challenge to find what you need and before it's simply unavailable.
But we're agree for macosx.
Finally seen from MetaEditor, could you show us a mql4 snippet counting positions & orders simpler than that ?
I doubt.
For using mql4 & mql5, I'm sure you'll fall back on your feet in even not 1 month.
Hi
it seems there are signs out there that MT4 could be shutdown this year ?
This would not be an issue if MT5 code was simpler instead of beeing more complicated for end users.
In MT5, you cannot call directly and easily an indicator function to obtains the datas, you must first use the createindicator function, and after each access must go through a copybuffer procedure, with each time checking the errors that can be returned.
And of course MT4 EA code will not be compatible.
This is total nonsense.
Usually in the software industry you always have an upward compatibility (softwares running under windows 7 are still working when moving to windows 10), and new releases are intended to make life easier for end users, not trying to discourage them from upgrading.
Why do you think so much people are still using MT4 and don't want to migrate to MT5 ? There is a good reason.
If MT5 is kept "as is" and MT4 is shutdown, this will be a huge shock for many end-users, who will also complain to their brokers.
MT4 shutdown can only force and encourage people to migrate to alternative platforms like PRT.
Also, MT5 code complexity will reduce the number of end-users who will prefer easier langages.
This will reduce the total number of Metatrader end-users, and will encourage brokers to provide their private system.
More there are users, more the platform has a chance to be adopted by brokers and act as a reference.
I think Metaquotes is killing itself and I don't understand they don't realize it.
Too bad
Check by yourself :
Is this a windows 10 screenshot ? This is not fair, count how many releases back ?
Windows XP -> Windows Vista -> Windows 7 -> Windows 8 -> Windows 10
Here we have : MT4 -> MT5
Windows XP softwares were running "as is" on Windows Vista
And despite your "compatibility" menu, it is not even needed as most of old software are still working on Windows 10
As I see it you have these options: