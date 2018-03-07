Helpp please! remove martingale from EA and add TSL.

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Hello.I want to remove martingale from my Ea because of drawdrown.Also I want to add TSA to it.But I couldn't.Could someone help me?
Files:
Spica.mq4  43 kb
 
rabia bayar: I want ... Also I want ... Could someone help me?
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
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          urgent help.
 
Hello.I want to remove martingale from my Ea because of drawdrown.Also I want to add TSA to it.But I couldn't.Could someone help me?
Files:
Spica.mq4  43 kb
 
removing martingale and adding TSL

 
rabia bayar:
removing martingale and adding TSL

Why couldn't you remove it? Did you even try removing it by yourself? Try the freelance service and hire a coder to fix it
 
Kenneth Parling:
Why couldn't you remove it? Did you even try removing it by yourself? Try the freelance service and hire a coder to fix it
Because of drawdrown.No I didn't try cause I can't understand about code.Can you help me to fix it with hiring
 
rabia bayar:
Because of drawdrown.No I didn't try cause I can't understand about code.Can you help me to fix it with hiring

In the menu bar click on the freelance tab and follow the instruction on how to post a job.

check the attached picture.

You can explain all the problem which you want to be solved about your EA and you will definitely get help.

Freelance

 

Hello,

Have you tried reading the log files?

 
rabia bayar:
Hello.I want to remove martingale from my Ea because of drawdrown.Also I want to add TSA to it.But I couldn't.Could someone help me?

It's asked with so much sweetness that I may help. Let me watch your code ... 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjAKY1CvPok

EDIT :

so for the martingale, you don't need no change, just edit the setting "maxtrade", and set it to "1", instead of "12"

for the trailing stop, it's actually using a close on profit, each time it reaches the "limit" setting in equity currency, this may requires some change, but are you sure ?

and there's a error with the "silence" indicator. do you have it ? 

edit : 

hey ! i'm flirting alone :/ 

anyway, here's your ea : 

  • by default it will open 1 position at the time
  • by default it will trail each 10 points, if there's a error because i made it quickly, it will use the old system (profit close) or hit the tp but it'll always retry (i have no normalization function on my laptop)
  • the setting of the trailing stop is the same than the old stop system ---> "Limit", is set by default to 10
  • there a error with the silence indicator, i suppose you have it

enjoy hbb & say to no one i made it for free :/

edit : there was an error i corrected it, so redownload the file


Michel Delpech - Pour un flirt - YouTube
Michel Delpech - Pour un flirt - YouTube
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Méga succès de 1971.
Files:
Spica.mq4  47 kb
 
Icham Aidibe:

It's asked with so much sweetness that I may help. Let me watch your code ... 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjAKY1CvPok

EDIT :

so for the martingale, you don't need no change, just edit the setting "maxtrade", and set it to "1", instead of "12"

for the trailing stop, it's actually using a close on profit, each time it reaches the "limit" setting in equity currency, this may requires some change, but are you sure ?

and there's a error with the "silence" indicator. do you have it ? 

edit : 

hey ! i'm flirting alone :/ 

anyway, here's your ea : 

  • by default it will open 1 position at the time
  • by default it will trail each 10 points, if there's a error because i made it quickly, it will use the old system (profit close) or hit the tp but it'll always retry (i have no normalization function on my laptop)
  • the setting of the trailing stop is the same than the old stop system ---> "Limit", is set by default to 10
  • there a error with the silence indicator, i suppose you have it

enjoy hbb & say to no one i made it for free :/

edit : there was an error i corrected it, so redownload the file


Hello gentleman,
    First of all thanx for your kind return.Its very nice of you.
I'm using this EA for about one year with silence indicator.I get good profit from it.
    Edit: Im alone too:)
    But I have experienced that the martingale must be removed from EA and add normal stop loss with TSL.
    The reason of removing martingale is when EA opened buy immediatly after it opens sell though there is no sell signals on the first transaction.So that after when you setted maxtrade "1" instead of "12", my EA open both buy and sell together like hedge themselves.
    So now I requested you to remove martingale and add normal stop loss with last TSL.
    I sent you EA with silence indicator.When I run EA I can give you investor password to watch it.
     I'm gratefull.looking forward your return.thanxx
    
Files:
Silence2_02.mq4  7 kb
 

Hello,

MaxTrades is meant to be a string not  int, Put "#property strict" at the top of the code. There are a lot of warning and some errors.

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