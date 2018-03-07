Helpp please! remove martingale from EA and add TSL.
- _rdb_The Best Free EA
- Hi please help me add a martingale to this ea plz!!!
- can someone help me to add time filter in my ea.
No free help
urgent help.
Why couldn't you remove it? Did you even try removing it by yourself? Try the freelance service and hire a coder to fix it
Because of drawdrown.No I didn't try cause I can't understand about code.Can you help me to fix it with hiring
In the menu bar click on the freelance tab and follow the instruction on how to post a job.
check the attached picture.
You can explain all the problem which you want to be solved about your EA and you will definitely get help.
Hello,
Have you tried reading the log files?
Hello.I want to remove martingale from my Ea because of drawdrown.Also I want to add TSA to it.But I couldn't.Could someone help me?
It's asked with so much sweetness that I may help. Let me watch your code ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjAKY1CvPok
EDIT :
so for the martingale, you don't need no change, just edit the setting "maxtrade", and set it to "1", instead of "12"
for the trailing stop, it's actually using a close on profit, each time it reaches the "limit" setting in equity currency, this may requires some change, but are you sure ?
and there's a error with the "silence" indicator. do you have it ?
edit :
hey ! i'm flirting alone :/
anyway, here's your ea :
- by default it will open 1 position at the time
- by default it will trail each 10 points, if there's a error because i made it quickly, it will use the old system (profit close) or hit the tp but it'll always retry (i have no normalization function on my laptop)
- the setting of the trailing stop is the same than the old stop system ---> "Limit", is set by default to 10
- there a error with the silence indicator, i suppose you have it
enjoy hbb & say to no one i made it for free :/
edit : there was an error i corrected it, so redownload the file
It's asked with so much sweetness that I may help. Let me watch your code ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjAKY1CvPok
EDIT :
so for the martingale, you don't need no change, just edit the setting "maxtrade", and set it to "1", instead of "12"
for the trailing stop, it's actually using a close on profit, each time it reaches the "limit" setting in equity currency, this may requires some change, but are you sure ?
and there's a error with the "silence" indicator. do you have it ?
edit :
hey ! i'm flirting alone :/
anyway, here's your ea :
- by default it will open 1 position at the time
- by default it will trail each 10 points, if there's a error because i made it quickly, it will use the old system (profit close) or hit the tp but it'll always retry (i have no normalization function on my laptop)
- the setting of the trailing stop is the same than the old stop system ---> "Limit", is set by default to 10
- there a error with the silence indicator, i suppose you have it
enjoy hbb & say to no one i made it for free :/
edit : there was an error i corrected it, so redownload the file
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