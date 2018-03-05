rented a indicator not showing up on my charts

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I rented an indicator

Market: You have rented and successfully activated the product, 7 of 8 activations left. (See Rules, IV.10 and IV.11)


But said Indicator is not showing on my charts 


Please advise 

 

Just some information to help -

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How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market_buy 

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.10 11:42

Where can I see my purchases?


The "Purchased" tab displays all the products downloaded and purchased using the current MQL5.community account. If MQL5.community account data are not specified in the platform settings, the tab name changes to "Downloads". It displays all downloads and purchases made in the current trading platform regardless of the account.


How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Market features thousands of products for the trading platform. They include trading robots and technical indicators and useful utilities. In addition to purchasing, you can download a variety of free useful applications from the Market. Thousands of products are featured on the Market. This section will help understand the wide range of...
 
Roger Hicks:

I rented an indicator

Market: You have rented and successfully activated the product, 7 of 8 activations left. (See Rules, IV.10 and IV.11)


But said Indicator is not showing on my charts 


Please advise 

So, if you bought indicator, downloaded it to your Metatrader, and after that - you found this indicator in your Metatrader here - 


and you are trying to attach this indicator to the chart - and nothing happened - 
so - write to the service desk - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How can I refund after I bought product from market.

Ahmed Soliman, 2014.09.08 02:43

"VIII. Dispute Resolution
"In case disputes arise that cannot be resolved directly between the Buyer and the Seller, either party may apply to the administration of the mql5.com through Service Desk in the User profile."

I think this is the answer. 

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