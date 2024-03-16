OrderSend: Error code 131 - page 3
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OrderSend
use Print("Lot size: "+Lots); before OrderSend function and observe the lot size in the terminal expert log.
use Print("Lot size: "+Lots); before OrderSend function and observe the lot size in the terminal expert log.
Hello,
thanks for your reply.
In the backtest the EA behaves like it's supposed to be:
2024.03.14 23:43:01.172 2021.02.05 17:00:00 TestEA v1.00 EURNZD,H1: open #11 sell 0.01 EURNZD at 1.67230 ok
2024.03.14 23:43:01.172 2021.02.05 17:00:00 TestEA v1.00 EURNZD,H1: Enter sell 1 trade for EURNZD | lots: 0.01
I tried my code with 1.000.000 € and 1.000 € as deposit. The EA-calculations are correct.
Does someone has some other thoughts?
Hello,
Does someone has some other thoughts?
Hello,
Try to apply this check:
Hello,
Try to apply this check:
Hello,
thanks for the idea. I already implemented this.
The error refers to https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555#invalid_lot
Do I have to use this specific function? How do I use
&description
This is an input. What do I have to insert here?
Maybe this helps? Bu honestly I don't think so.
Normally I use such a code to cut digits
Is this something different to your code?
Hello,
I would like to upload my EA-structure with simplified code - I got rid of all code which is not relevant for the topic (mostly). This upload to mql does not work either.
Is there somewhere a mistake which I don't see? The mq4-file is attachted
This is really anoying as it works in Backtests & live trading...
I appreciate any help! :-)
test on EURUSD,H1 2021.04.05 16:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 16:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 16:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 16:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 16:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 16:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 16:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 16:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 16:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 16:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 20:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 20:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 20:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 20:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 20:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 20:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 20:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 20:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 20:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.05 20:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.06 00:00:00 Test_EA EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 strategy tester report 7 total trades
About using NormalizeDouble(..) in cases other than prices for sending orders
=======================================================================
Most cases of using NormalizeDouble(..) at least are useless
Many => harmful like this => mql5.com/ru/forum/160683/page1049
=======================================================================
This statement is similar to
if ( lots < minLot ) lots = minLot ;
Both are very popular but very incorrect
Because lead to the possibility of taking more risk than allowed by risk-management calculations of =lots=
For example when lots = 0.01 and minLot = 0.10 then accepted risk will be 10 times greater than required
Must be
Links
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/111230
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/112782
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/132147
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336236