Free EA ... Bur Errors...
I clicked on the link in your post (those links are automatically placed to the posts) -
and I went to this part of the article with the decision about HowTo:
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - Invalid volumes in trade operations
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
- www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
Thank you.
MQL5 doesn't give easy explanations... (For an EA that I just want to give).
MQL5 doesn't give easy explanations... (For an EA that I just want to give).
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Sorry.
Thank you for this information Fernando.
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Hi,
I would like to publish a free robot, but the validation system is indicating errors.
If there’s a simple solution to fix them… great. Otherwise, I'll let it go.
Thanks for your advice.
test on EURUSD,H1 2021.04.01 03:00:00 Moo_Deng EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.01 04:00:00 Moo_Deng EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.01 05:00:00 Moo_Deng EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.01 06:00:00 Moo_Deng EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.01 07:00:00 Moo_Deng EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131 2021.04.01 07:00:00 Moo_Deng EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 131