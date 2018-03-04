Zones
I never believed that it is important to mark out your zones at the chart by zones I mean support and resistance. Until I lost a lot. Today I wanna tell the forex beginners how important it is to mark out zones I know some zones are not clear when viewing your charts in candlesticks but you can make it easy for you by changing from candlesticks to line charts. Here I have attached a NZDUSD chart for the month of February till Now.
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- resistance/support strategy question.
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