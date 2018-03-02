Join/Synchronize virtually two orders
dievolino:
Is it possible to create a script that allows you to automatically close a specific order when another order is closed?
Yes, it's possible. You can achieve that by EA.
I subscribe signals, I would like to close my trade when orders that I copy are closed by trader connected
Than so I'm looking for an EA that does this little job
"Close all orders with a comment equal to null when there are no more orders with a comment other not equal a null"
I noticed that orders I copy have all comment field different from null
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Example:
When I close order number 2845626, I would like it to close order number 2845628 (automatically)
Thanks you