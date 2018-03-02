Join/Synchronize virtually two orders

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[Deleted]  
Is it possible to create a script that allows you to automatically close a specific order when another order is closed?


Example:
When I close order number 2845626, I would like it to close order number 2845628 (automatically)


Thanks you

 
dievolino:
Is it possible to create a script that allows you to automatically close a specific order when another order is closed?


Yes, it's possible. You can achieve that by EA.

 
dievolino:
Is it possible to create a script that allows you to automatically close a specific order when another order is closed?


Example:
When I close order number 2845626, I would like it to close order number 2845628 (automatically)


Thanks you

Close by function?

[Deleted]  

I have to turn this request into a loop....

"Close all orders with a comment equal to null when there are no more orders with a comment other not equal a null"


can anyone help me with this script?

 
Dua Yong Rew:

Close by function?

Loool, it becomes the universal solution now "Close by"
[Deleted]  

I subscribe signals, I would like to close my trade when orders that I copy are closed by trader connected


Than so I'm looking for an EA that does this little job


"Close all orders with a comment equal to null when there are no more orders with a comment other not equal a null"


I noticed that orders I copy have all comment field different from null



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