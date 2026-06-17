Method of payment

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Hello

I am looking for information and unfortunately I can not find it on the site. If you abstain from one or more signals, do you have to pay with the money you have in your trading account or by credit and other such payment?
 
Steve Desjardins:
Hello

I am looking for information and unfortunately I can not find it on the site. If you abstain from one or more signals, do you have to pay with the money you have in your trading account or by credit and other such payment?

you didnt find????? :-D

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

See "V"

Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
  • www.mql5.com
The "Signals" section on MQL5.com is designed to monitor trading results and transmit trading signals based on buy/sell transactions performed in the trading account of the Signals Provider. The "Signals" service is available for use only to mql5.com registered Users who accepted and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Signals...
 

Hello

Is it possible to use crypto currency (USDT-tether) on this site?

 
Smj Hoseini:

Hello

Is it possible to use crypto currency (USDT-tether) on this site?

Check here in your profile about what is available for example: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/smjhoseini2000/accounting
 
I want to make an EA purchase that costs $299, I have $29 available in my balance how can I use the account credit of $29 and pay the difference by credit card please, I don't find this option in the payment methods
 
hondaracer123 #:
I want to make an EA purchase that costs $299, I have $29 available in my balance how can I use the account credit of $29 and pay the difference by credit card please, I don't find this option in the payment methods

Deposit the rest of the money into your MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hondaracer123/accounting/choosein



 
hi, i cant buy using mql5 payment method. the option is not there. any admin can help me ?
 
Naharul Amri Johar #:
hi, i cant buy using mql5 payment method. the option is not there. any admin can help me ?
All the options available to top up your MQL5 forum account/profile are on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amryjohar/accounting/topup ... and if you are not able to use all of them so sorry (and it can not be fixed by admins) ...
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