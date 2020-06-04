Profitable EA for Free Project!!!!!!!(EA Source code attached) - page 2
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I think that Tick Data Suite is required to obtain reliable backtests results with MT4 because it can simulate variable spread and slippage, commissions and perhaps other variables that MT5 already has
Indeed.
Furthermore, if you can't pay tick data suite, still remain the possibility to enhanced the target spread by few points (it worked for me), but i'm not a mt4 regular. i use mt5.
Anyone starting an ea should consider testing phase and its fees, for my part, i've paid more in cloud agents (optimization with mt5) than in brokerage.
Think that once it's okay, the EA can lift off from a welcome bonus of 30$ :]
hi I get this massage can you tell me how can we solve the problem ErrorDescription-functionnot definced. I m using your EA SAARtrend break out
Transferring Indicators from MQL4 to MQL5
MQL's OOP notes: Converting MetaTrader 4 indicators to MetaTrader 5
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - Technical Trading - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum - Page 222 #2218
Transferring Indicators from MQL4 to MQL5
MQL's OOP notes: Converting MetaTrader 4 indicators to MetaTrader 5
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - Technical Trading - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum - Page 222 #2218