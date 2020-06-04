Profitable EA for Free Project!!!!!!!(EA Source code attached) - page 2

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Aimak:

I think that Tick Data Suite is required to obtain reliable backtests results with MT4 because it can simulate variable spread and slippage, commissions and perhaps other variables that MT5 already has

Indeed. 

Furthermore, if you can't pay tick data suite, still remain the possibility to enhanced the target spread by few points (it worked for me), but i'm not a mt4 regular. i use mt5. 

Anyone starting an ea should consider testing phase and its fees, for my part, i've paid more in cloud agents (optimization with mt5) than in brokerage. 

Think that once it's okay, the EA can lift off from a welcome bonus of 30$ :] 

 

hi I get this massage can you tell me how can we solve the problem  ErrorDescription-functionnot definced. I m using your EA SAARtrend break out

 
Hasan Bamusa:  I get this massage can you tell me how can we solve the problem  ErrorDescription-functionnot definced. I m using your EA SAARtrend break out
  1. You get a massage? Massage

  2. Define your functions before calling them.
  3. Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
  4. You're not using anything when it doesn't compile.
 
how do you fix the 0 spead erro?when spead down to 0 the ea will not work
 
zywinner168: how do you fix the 0 spead erro?when spead down to 0 the ea will not work
  1. Don't Hijack other threads for your off-topic post. Next time, make your own, new, thread.
  2. Why won't it work? You're getting a cheap entry for a buy nothing else.
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