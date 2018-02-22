Configuration at Startup - specify WebRequest allowed URLs...
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/165425
Terminal start with custom configuration and Allow WebRequestUrl for listed Urls
- 2017.01.03
- www.mql5.com
Hello MQL5 Community, I am currently exploring how to start the MT5 Terminal with a custom configuration file...
Anthony Garot:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/165425
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/165425
Thanks Anthony, just as I thought can't be done.
Not entirely sure why it can't be done due to security reason. It kind of limits the functionality of running config files.
locactus:
Thanks Anthony, just as I thought can't be done.
Not with WebRequest, but there's nothing to stop you sending the data using something like WinInet instead. It's just a tiny bit more complex, and means that your EA wouldn't be accepted into the MQL Market - which clearly isn't applicable here anyway.
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Hi Folks ,
Can't see how to get round this problem. I've configured my metatrader terminal to startup with a config script. I dynamically add EAs and scripts before I start it so it can startup and allow trading with EA.
I have an EA that sends WebRequests to a local server, but looking at the config help it doesn't look like you can add Allow URLs in config but only manually once the EA has started.
Is there a way around this?
; experts settings
ExpertsEnable=true
ExpertsDllImport=true
ExpertsExpImport=true
ExpertsTrades=true