using iCustom with Renko chart
ok, i solved the first problem,
with the code
int OnInit() { ResetLastError(); RenkoHandle=iCustom(_Symbol,NULL,"Renko2",0,100,true,10080); // keine Werte damit der EA nicht keinen Error bring Print("Renko_handle = ",RenkoHandle," error = ",GetLastError()); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
its working, i cannot input the ENUM as string, this will be ok so with 0 the expert get the default value.
on the other hand,
i filled out the rest of the arreys
double RenkoOpen[]; double RenkoHigh[]; double RenkoLow[]; double RenkoClose[]; int RenkoHandle=0; double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK); double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { ResetLastError(); RenkoHandle=iCustom(_Symbol,NULL,"Renko2",0,100,true,10080); // keine Werte damit der EA nicht keinen Error bring Print("Renko_handle = ",RenkoHandle," error = ",GetLastError()); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+---- //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- release indicator handles IndicatorRelease(RenkoHandle); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { CopyBuffer(RenkoHandle,0,0,5,RenkoOpen); ArraySetAsSeries(RenkoOpen,true); CopyBuffer(RenkoHandle,1,0,5,RenkoHigh); ArraySetAsSeries(RenkoOpen,true); CopyBuffer(RenkoHandle,2,0,5,RenkoLow); ArraySetAsSeries(RenkoOpen,true); CopyBuffer(RenkoHandle,3,0,5,RenkoClose); ArraySetAsSeries(RenkoOpen,true); Print("Renko open: ",NormalizeDouble(RenkoOpen[0],5)); Print("Renko high: ",NormalizeDouble(RenkoHigh[0],5)); Print("Renko low : ",NormalizeDouble(RenkoLow[0],5)); Print("Renko close: ",NormalizeDouble(RenkoClose[0],5)); }
what i expected, i have init the indicator handle, in this case RenkoHandle one time, and then i set every Buffer to an Series.
The result is
what i cannot understand bcs when i look to the data window provides the low value not in normal chart and not in renko chart
does anyone have an idea?
amando
CopyBuffer(RenkoHandle,0,0,5,RenkoOpen); ArraySetAsSeries(RenkoOpen,true); CopyBuffer(RenkoHandle,1,0,5,RenkoHigh); ArraySetAsSeries(RenkoHigh,true); CopyBuffer(RenkoHandle,2,0,5,RenkoLow); ArraySetAsSeries(RenkoLow,true); CopyBuffer(RenkoHandle,3,0,5 ,RenkoClose); ArraySetAsSeries(RenkoClose,true);
always look to copied lines, the bad thing is, it brings no error only worng values
amando:Why are you thinking it's wrong values ?
always look to copied lines, the bad thing is, it brings no error only worng values
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Hello,
i try to find out how to use iCustom with MQL5, for Mql4 there was ist easy, but here i always get an error
i use following code
with following Renko indicator
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19559
and get some error messages in the Terminal
what is the root cause of this fault? i dont understand why there comes an fault at the init of the indicator.
sure, i know, i only copy buffer 0, but for testing in the first step is this enogth for me
amando