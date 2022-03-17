problem with iCustom, thanks for who answers me!
Post all relevant code.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
- Can't verify iCustom calls since you didn't post any of the indicator's inputs.
- Can't verify iCustom calls since you didn't post whether the calls are inside OnTick or not.
William Roeder #:
Hi thanks for replying, I solved the problem that it did not enter short, but another one has arisen.
Now I'm sending you the code directly, anyway
Indicator: #property copyright "" #property link "" #property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_color1 Yellow #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_color3 Blue // The color for displaying arrows #property indicator_color4 Green // Long signal #property indicator_color5 Red // Short signal #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_width2 3 #property indicator_width3 3 // Width of the arrows #property indicator_width4 2 // Long signal arrow #property indicator_width5 2 // Short signal arrow extern int Lb = 3; extern int Arrow_Distance = 5; double ssla[],sslb[],sslc[],Up_Arrow_Buffer[],Down_Arrow_Buffer[],Hld,Hlv,Hlvprev; #property indicator_chart_window //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- indicators IndicatorBuffers(5); SetIndexBuffer(0,sslc); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID); SetIndexBuffer(1,ssla); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID); SetIndexBuffer(2,sslb); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID); SetIndexStyle(3, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexBuffer(3, Up_Arrow_Buffer); SetIndexArrow(3, 233); // Up arrow SetIndexStyle(4, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexBuffer(4, Down_Arrow_Buffer); SetIndexArrow(4, 234); // Down arrow //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { //---- for(int i=Bars-Lb;i>=0;i--) { if(Close[i]>iMA(Symbol(),0,Lb,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,i+1)) Hld = 1; else { if(Close[i]<iMA(Symbol(),0,Lb,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,i+1)) Hld = -1; else Hld = 0; } if(Hld!=0) Hlv = Hld; if(Hlv == -1){ sslc[i] = iMA(Symbol(),0,Lb,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,i+1); ssla[i] = iMA(Symbol(),0,Lb,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,i+1); }else{ sslc[i] = iMA(Symbol(),0,Lb,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,i+1); sslb[i] = iMA(Symbol(),0,Lb,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,i+1); } } for(i=Bars-Lb;i>=0;i--) { if(sslb[i] == iMA(Symbol(),0,Lb,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,i+1) && sslb[i+1] != iMA(Symbol(),0,Lb,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,i+2)) { Up_Arrow_Buffer[i] = sslb[i] - (Arrow_Distance * Point); continue; } if(ssla[i] == iMA(Symbol(),0,Lb,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,i+1) && ssla[i+1] != iMA(Symbol(),0,Lb,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,i+2)) { Down_Arrow_Buffer[i] = ssla[i] + (Arrow_Distance * Point); continue; } Up_Arrow_Buffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; Down_Arrow_Buffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EA: extern double lb = 3; double Get_TFT_Yellow_Value(int index) { return (iCustom(NULL, 0, "TFT_Arrows", lb, 3, 0, index)); } double Get_TFT_Red_Value(int index) { return (iCustom(NULL, 0, "TFT_Arrows", lb, 3, 1, index)); } double Get_TFT_Blue_Value(int index) { return (iCustom(NULL, 0, "TFT_Arrows", lb, 3, 2, index)); } double Get_TFT_UpArrow_Value(int index) { return (iCustom(NULL, 0, "TFT_Arrows", lb, 3, 3, index)); } double Get_TFT_DownArrow_Value(int index) { return (iCustom(NULL, 0, "TFT_Arrows", lb, 3, 4, index)); } bool TFT_SaysBuy() { if (Get_TFT_UpArrow_Value(0) != EMPTY_VALUE && Get_TFT_Blue_Value(0) ) { return (true); } else if(Get_TFT_Yellow_Value(0)){ return (false); } return (false); } bool TFT_SaysSell() { if (Get_TFT_DownArrow_Value(0) != EMPTY_VALUE && Get_TFT_Red_Value(0)) { return (true); } else if(Get_TFT_Yellow_Value(0)){ return (false); } return (false); } void OnTick () { if ( TFT_SaysBuy()) { //code... } if (TFT_SaysSell()) { //code... } }
I do not see a condition given to this entry ..
if (Get_TFT_UpArrow_Value(0) != EMPTY_VALUE && Get_TFT_Blue_Value(0) ) { return (true); } else if(Get_TFT_Yellow_Value(0)){True is non-zero. EMPTY_VALUE is also non-zero. These are not valid tests.
William Roeder #:
True is non-zero. EMPTY_VALUE is also non-zero. These are not valid tests.
True is non-zero. EMPTY_VALUE is also non-zero. These are not valid tests.
You're right, thanks.
Resolved.
hello, I was implementing an indicator in my EA, but I don't understand why it takes only the buffer of the long and not of the short, I send you below the codes to understand what I have done.
Thanks for whoever answers me