Using extern variables to set MA method into an EA
Hello, I'm trying to make the trader able to set MA type on an EA, I tried this coding:
But when I compile it it says "improper enumerator cannot be used"
How can I fix this? I tried to add the mode id on "" (Simple = "0",...) but then it says "Constant expresion is not intergal" and "MA_Method declatation without type" and "Mode" undeclared identifier.
Any ideas?
Hello, I'm trying to make the trader able to set MA type on an EA, I tried this coding:
But when I compile it it says "improper enumerator cannot be used"
How can I fix this? I tried to add the mode id on "" (Simple = "0",...) but then it says "Constant expresion is not intergal" and "MA_Method declatation without type" and "Mode" undeclared identifier.
Any ideas?
Instead of putting the word "Simple", use the number you assign in the enum. Example: Mode = 0; (Simple),
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
|You missed the point. OP doesn't want numbers in the input, he want words in the properties box. Zero is meaningless to the code user, Simple is not. Write self-documenting code, don't hard code numbers.
But iMA takes a ENUM_MA_METHOD not a MA_Method. So
- Either use the proper enumeration (ENUM_MA_METHOD) to support all methods
- or if the values are the same cast the value to the proper type. It should be declared as
enum MA_Method // Same as ENUM_MA_METHOD except no SMMA { Simple = MODE_SMA, Exponential = MODE_EMA, // Never any reason to use the SMMA(n) it's equivalent to the EMA(2n-1). // futures.io/ninjatrader-programming/8358-smoothed-moving-average-smma-how-avoid.html" // The Smoothed Moving Average or SMMA - How to Avoid It - NinjaTrader Programming | futures.io LinearWeighted = MODE_LWMA }; input MA_Method Mode = Simple; : double SlowMA = iMA(Symbol(),Period(),SlowMA,0,ENUM_MA_METHOD(Mode),PRICE_CLOSE,1);
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, I'm trying to make the trader able to set MA type on an EA, I tried this coding:
But when I compile it it says "improper enumerator cannot be used"
How can I fix this? I tried to add the mode id on "" (Simple = "0",...) but then it says "Constant expresion is not intergal" and "MA_Method declatation without type" and "Mode" undeclared identifier.
Any ideas?