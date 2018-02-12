Always search Two Bars in Five Bars _ and print this...
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#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { double diff = 0; for ( int i = 0 ; i <= 5 ; i++ ) { // This code return range for every bar, per last 5 bars diff = NormalizeDouble( (High[i] - Low[i]) * 10000 , 1); // But I need sumary (bar[0]+bar[1] and print) && (bar[1]+bar[2] and print) && (bar[2]+bar[3] and print) && (bar[3]+bar[4] and print) && (bar[4]+bar[5] and print) // I do not know how to do it // So, sumary all 2 bars in 5 bars and loop for this. // otherwise I can not explain it //screen top describes the question Print(diff); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hello all! :)
I need loop for this, it is strong to me...
I want to find the range for the last two bars and search for 5 bars
And get the result in print, please check picture for understanding.
better to explain I do not know, so I believe it will be understandable from picture.
I need this results in print, this is solution for me.
Start loop:
Bar[0] + Bar[1] ; Print range
Bar[1] + Bar[2] ; Print range
Bar[2] + Bar[3] ; Print range
Bar[3] + Bar[4] ; Print range
Bar[4] + Bar[5] ; Print range
End loop, 5 bars are scanned !
Thank you very much for replies! :)
micro
void PrintBars(int num_bars) { for(int i=0;i<num_bars-1;i++) { int r1 = (int)round((High[i]-Low[i])/_Point); int r2 = (int)round((High[i+1]-Low[i+1])/_Point); printf("range[%d] = %d, range[%d] = %d, sum = %d",i,r1,i+1,r2,r1+r2); } }
Yep
- Terminal starts.
- Indicators/EAs are loaded. Static and globally declared variables are initialized. (Do not depend on a specific order.)
- OnInit is called.
- For indicators OnCalculate is called with any existing history.
- Human may have to enter password, connection to server begins.
- New history is received, OnCalculate called again.
- New tick is received, OnCalculate/OnTick is called. Now TickValue, TimeCurrent and prices are valid.
Great thanks to all, I already have it! :)
Special thanks for Petr Nosek for making a script for me!
whroeder1:
Yep
Don't try to use any price or server related functions in OnInit (or on load,) as there may be no connection/chart yet:
- Terminal starts.
- Indicators/EAs are loaded. Static and globally declared variables are initialized. (Do not depend on a specific order.)
- OnInit is called.
- For indicators OnCalculate is called with any existing history.
- Human may have to enter password, connection to server begins.
- New history is received, OnCalculate called again.
- New tick is received, OnCalculate/OnTick is called. Now TickValue, TimeCurrent and prices are valid.
Yes and I know how to use features :)
At the init, I write the code just so that it can be loaded once only after the compilation.
Then I check Print ("...");
When the code is working, it goes to start ()
But thank you for the alert :)
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Hello all! :)
I need loop for this, it is strong to me...
I want to find the range for the last two bars and search for 5 bars
And get the result in print, please check picture for understanding.
better to explain I do not know, so I believe it will be understandable from picture.
I need this results in print, this is solution for me.
Start loop:
Bar[0] + Bar[1] ; Print range
Bar[1] + Bar[2] ; Print range
Bar[2] + Bar[3] ; Print range
Bar[3] + Bar[4] ; Print range
Bar[4] + Bar[5] ; Print range
End loop, 5 bars are scanned !
Thank you very much for replies! :)
micro