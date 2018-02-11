How to change arrow to text?

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Hello..i need help..

How to change this blue arrow to text eg "BUY" and red arrow to text eg "SELL"?

Dashboare


#property copyright "Copyright © 2010, gspe"
#property link      ""

#property indicator_chart_window

extern bool             ShowCurrentPairOnly  = false; //        Dispaly only chart Pair
extern string   PairsToTrade = "AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,AUDJPY,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY";
extern string   PeriodsToTrade = "H1,H4,D1,W1,MN"; // Time Frames to display are user defined
//extern string  lb="----Look back inputs----";
//extern double  MinimumValueChange=1;
//extern bool    TrendRequiresAllThree=true;
//extern bool    TrendRequiresOnlyHtf=false;
//extern bool    AlertByEmail=false;
extern string   pdi="----Pair display inputs----";
extern int              FontSize=10;
extern color    FontColour=Yellow;
extern string   Font_Font = "Lucida Sans Unicode";
extern double   DisplayStarts_X=5;      //we positioning the object from the top right corner of window
extern double   DisplayStarts_Y=15;
extern bool             IndicatorInRSIWindow  = false;  // Dispaly the indicator in the RSI Window
extern string   RSI_WindowName = "RSI(3)";                      // RSI Window ShortName

double  ValueChange_1=2.5,
                ValueChange_2=4.75;

int     symbolCodeSUP=233,
                symbolCodeSDN=234,
                symbolCodeWUP=236,
                symbolCodeWDN=238,
                symbolCodeNoSignal=232;
color   colorCodeSUP=Blue,
                colorCodeSDN=Red,
                colorCodeWUP=DeepSkyBlue,
                colorCodeWDN=Magenta,
                colorCodeNoSignal=Gold;

//Pair extraction
int             NoOfPairs;                              // Holds the number of pairs passed by the user via the inputs screen
int             NoOfPeriods;                    // Holds the number of periods passed by the user via the inputs screen
string  TradePair[];                    //Array to hold the pairs traded by the user
string  TradePeriod[];                  //Array to hold the periods traded by the user
int             TradePeriodTF[];                //Array to hold the periods traded by the user
int             TradeTrendSymbol[][5];  //Array to hold the pairs trend symbol
color   TradeTrendColor[][5];   //Array to hold the pairs trend color
bool    AlertSent[];

string  trend;
int             OldBars;
int WindowNo = 0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string objPrefix ;      // all objects drawn by this indicator will be prefixed with this
string buff_str ;       // all objects drawn by this indicator will be prefixed with this
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//----
        int i, j;
        objPrefix = WindowExpertName();
        
        if(IndicatorInRSIWindow)
        {
                WindowNo = WindowFind(RSI_WindowName);
                if(WindowNo < 0)
                {
                        Alert("RSI_WindowName is Wrong");
                        return(0);
                }
                DisplayStarts_X = 5;
                DisplayStarts_Y = 5;
        }

        if(!ShowCurrentPairOnly)
        {
                //Extract the pairs traded by the user
                NoOfPairs = StringFindCount(PairsToTrade,",")+1;
                ArrayResize(TradePair, NoOfPairs);
                string AddChar = StringSubstr(Symbol(),6,4);
                StrPairToStringArray(PairsToTrade, TradePair, AddChar);
        }
        else
        {
                //Fill the array with only chart pair
                NoOfPairs = 1;
                ArrayResize(TradePair, NoOfPairs);
                TradePair[0] = Symbol();
        }
        
        NoOfPeriods = StringFindCount(PeriodsToTrade, ",")+1;
        ArrayResize(TradePeriod, NoOfPeriods);
        ArrayResize(TradePeriodTF, NoOfPeriods);
        StrToStringArray(PeriodsToTrade, TradePeriod);
        
        for(j=0; j<NoOfPeriods; j++)
        {
                TradePeriodTF[j] = StrToTF(TradePeriod[j]);     //this is for display Periods from topleft corner
                //TradePeriodTF[NoOfPeriods-j] = StrToTF(TradePeriod[j]);       //this is for display Periods from topright corner
        }
//----  
        ArrayResize(TradeTrendSymbol, NoOfPairs);
        ArrayInitialize(TradeTrendSymbol, symbolCodeNoSignal);          // Inizialize the array with symbolCodeNoSignal
        ArrayResize(TradeTrendColor, NoOfPairs);
        ArrayInitialize(TradeTrendColor, colorCodeNoSignal);            // Inizialize the array with colorCodeNoSignal
//----
        return(0);
}// End init()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
//----
        Comment("");   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
        RemoveObjects(objPrefix);
//----
        return(0);
}// End deinit()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
   GetPairTrends(TradeTrendSymbol, TradeTrendColor);
   PrintPairTrends();

}//End start()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//-------------------------------------------------------------------+
// RemoveObjects                                                     |
//-------------------------------------------------------------------+
void RemoveObjects(string Pref)
{   
        int i;
        string objname = "";

        for (i = ObjectsTotal(); i >= 0; i--)
        {
                objname = ObjectName(i);
                if (StringFind(objname, Pref, 0) > -1) ObjectDelete(objname);
        }
        return(0);
} // End void RemoveObjects(string Pref)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// StringFindCount                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int StringFindCount(string str, string str2)
// Returns the number of occurrences of STR2 in STR
// Usage:   int x = StringFindCount("ABCDEFGHIJKABACABB","AB")   returns x = 3
{
  int c = 0;
  for (int i=0; i<StringLen(str); i++)
    if (StringSubstr(str,i,StringLen(str2)) == str2)  c++;
  return(c);
} // End int StringFindCount(string str, string str2)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// StrPairToStringArray                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void StrPairToStringArray(string str, string &a[], string p_suffix, string delim=",")
{
        int z1=-1, z2=0;
        for (int i=0; i<ArraySize(a); i++)
        {
                z2 = StringFind(str,delim,z1+1);
                a[i] = StringSubstr(str,z1+1,z2-z1-1) + p_suffix;
                if (z2 >= StringLen(str)-1)   break;
                z1 = z2;
        }
        return(0);
} // End void StrPairToStringArray(string str, string &a[], string p_suffix, string delim=",") 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// StrToStringArray                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void StrToStringArray(string str, string &a[], string delim=",")
{
        int z1=-1, z2=0;
        for (int i=0; i<ArraySize(a); i++)
        {
                z2 = StringFind(str,delim,z1+1);
                a[i] = StringSubstr(str,z1+1,z2-z1-1);
                if (z2 >= StringLen(str)-1)   break;
                z1 = z2;
        }
        return(0);
} // End void StrToStringArray(string str, string &a[], string delim=",") 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// StrToTF(string str)                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Converts a timeframe string to its MT4-numeric value
// Usage:   int x=StrToTF("M15")   returns x=15
int StrToTF(string str)
{
  str = StringUpper(str);
  str = StringTrimLeft(str);
  str = StringTrimRight(str);
  
  if (str == "M1")   return(1);
  if (str == "M5")   return(5);
  if (str == "M15")  return(15);
  if (str == "M30")  return(30);
  if (str == "H1")   return(60);
  if (str == "H4")   return(240);
  if (str == "D1")   return(1440);
  if (str == "W1")   return(10080);
  if (str == "MN")   return(43200);
  return(0);
}  

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// StringUpper(string str)                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Converts any lowercase characters in a string to uppercase
// Usage:    string x=StringUpper("The Quick Brown Fox")  returns x = "THE QUICK BROWN FOX"
string StringUpper(string str)
{
  string outstr = "";
  string lower  = "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz";
  string upper  = "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ";
  for(int i=0; i<StringLen(str); i++)  {
    int t1 = StringFind(lower,StringSubstr(str,i,1),0);
    if (t1 >=0)  
      outstr = outstr + StringSubstr(upper,t1,1);
    else
      outstr = outstr + StringSubstr(str,i,1);
  }
  return(outstr);
}  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetPairTrends                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetPairTrends(int &trend_symbol[][], color &trend_color[][])
{
        int i, j;
        double c_val, p_val, delta_val;
        
        for(i=0; i<NoOfPairs; i++)
        {
                for(j=0; j<NoOfPeriods; j++)
                {
                        trend_symbol[i][j] = symbolCodeNoSignal;
                        trend_color[i][j] = colorCodeNoSignal;
                        
                        c_val = iRSI(TradePair[i], TradePeriodTF[j], 3, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
                        p_val = iRSI(TradePair[i], TradePeriodTF[j], 3, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
                        delta_val = MathAbs(c_val - p_val);
                        
                        if(c_val - p_val > 0)
                        {
                                if(delta_val > ValueChange_2)
                                {
                                        trend_symbol[i][j] = symbolCodeSUP;
                                        trend_color[i][j] = colorCodeSUP;
                                } // End if(delta_val > ValueChange_2)
                                if(delta_val > ValueChange_1 && delta_val < ValueChange_2)
                                {
                                        trend_symbol[i][j] = symbolCodeWUP;
                                        trend_color[i][j] = colorCodeWUP;
                                } // End if(delta_val > ValueChange_1 && delta_val < ValueChange_2)
                        } // End if(c_val - p_val > 0)
                        if(c_val - p_val < 0)
                        {
                                if(delta_val > ValueChange_2)
                                {
                                        trend_symbol[i][j] = symbolCodeSDN;
                                        trend_color[i][j] = colorCodeSDN;
                                } // End if(delta_val > ValueChange_2)
                                if(delta_val > ValueChange_1 && delta_val < ValueChange_2)
                                {
                                        trend_symbol[i][j] = symbolCodeWDN;
                                        trend_color[i][j] = colorCodeWDN;
                                } // End if(delta_val > ValueChange_1 && delta_val < ValueChange_2)
                        } // End if(c_val - p_val > 0)
                } //End for(j=0; j<NoOfPeriods; j++)
        } //End for(i=0; i<NoOfPairs; i++)
        return(0);

}//End GetPairTrends(int &trend_symbol[][], color &trend_color[][])

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| PrintPairTrends                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PrintPairTrends()
{
        RemoveObjects(objPrefix);
        
        int i, j;
        
        //Set Trade Pair
        for(i=0; i<NoOfPairs; i++)
        {
                buff_str = StringConcatenate(objPrefix, TradePair[i]);
                ObjectDelete(buff_str);
                ObjectCreate(buff_str,OBJ_LABEL,WindowNo,0,0,0,0);
                ObjectSet(buff_str,OBJPROP_CORNER,1);
                ObjectSet(buff_str,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,DisplayStarts_X + FontSize*(NoOfPeriods*2));
                ObjectSet(buff_str,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,DisplayStarts_Y + (i+1)*(FontSize+FontSize/2));
                ObjectSetText(buff_str,TradePair[i],FontSize-2,Font_Font,FontColour);
        }
        //Set Trade Period
        for(j=0; j<NoOfPeriods; j++)
        {
                buff_str = StringConcatenate(objPrefix, TradePeriod[j]);
                ObjectDelete(buff_str);
                ObjectCreate(buff_str,OBJ_LABEL,WindowNo,0,0,0,0);
                ObjectSet(buff_str,OBJPROP_CORNER,1);
                ObjectSet(buff_str,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,DisplayStarts_X + (NoOfPeriods-1-j)*(FontSize*2));
                ObjectSet(buff_str,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,DisplayStarts_Y);
                ObjectSetText(buff_str,TradePeriod[j],FontSize-2,Font_Font,FontColour);      
        }
        //Set Trade Trend
        for(i=0; i<NoOfPairs; i++)
        {
                for(j=0; j<NoOfPeriods; j++)
                {
                        buff_str = StringConcatenate(objPrefix, TradePair[i], TradePeriod[j]);
                        ObjectDelete(buff_str);
                        ObjectCreate(buff_str,OBJ_LABEL,WindowNo,0,0,0,0);
                        ObjectSet(buff_str,OBJPROP_CORNER,1);
                        ObjectSet(buff_str,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,DisplayStarts_X + (NoOfPeriods-1-j)*(FontSize*2));
                        ObjectSet(buff_str,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,DisplayStarts_Y + (i+1)*(FontSize+FontSize/2));
                        ObjectSetText(buff_str,CharToStr(TradeTrendSymbol[i][j]),FontSize,"Wingdings",TradeTrendColor[i][j]);
                }
        }
//----
        return(0);

}//End PrintPairTrends()
 
Mhd Amran: How to change this blue arrow to text eg "BUY" and red arrow to text eg "SELL"?
  1. Change the spacing to accommodate the text. Change SymbolCode... to appropriate text. Change font from Windings.
  2. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help
              urgent help.

 
whroeder1:
  1. Change the spacing to accommodate the text. Change SymbolCode... to appropriate text. Change font from Windings.
  2. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help
              urgent help.

tq..problem is solve...

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