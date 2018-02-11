How to change arrow to text?
Mhd Amran: How to change this blue arrow to text eg "BUY" and red arrow to text eg "SELL"?
- Change the spacing to accommodate the text. Change SymbolCode... to appropriate text. Change font from Windings.
- Show us your attempt
(using CODE button) and state
the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
whroeder1:
- Change the spacing to accommodate the text. Change SymbolCode... to appropriate text. Change font from Windings.
- Show us your attempt
(using CODE button) and state
the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
tq..problem is solve...
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Hello..i need help..
How to change this blue arrow to text eg "BUY" and red arrow to text eg "SELL"?