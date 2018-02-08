offline chart
jshumaker: I had imported M1 data from 2000 to current in the history center but I cannot get that data to show up on an off line chart.You have M1 history, run the period converter to generate all other timeframes. (MT5 generates them when needed, MT4 doesn't.)
I ran the period converter and now when I open an offline chart I have the entire range of data that I had imported. But when I run iBars(NULL,PERIOD_H1) to see how many bars are in my chart I still only get 2052. Which is how many rows my history center is showing
jshumaker: I still only get 2052. Which is how many rows my history center is showing
- Why do you expect to get something more than what you have? You likely got those 2K bars from your broker.
-
If you don't have any history, here's how you can get all available from
your broker.
- Most brokers only have 32 or 65K bars of history per timeframe. That's 45 days of M1, 2.5 years on M15, etc.
- Quickly DL all available history from your broker: Problem loading historical data - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
1. I thought that was the purpose of the offline chart. I want historical data as far back as I can which is more than the broker provides
2. The instructions in the link stated that all of the gaps would be filled in. But I did not get all the way back to year 2000 like the historical data I imported. Instead it stopped at 11/23/2014 instead of 1977 like the fake bar I created per the instructions
You got 20K bars. What part of "only have 32 or 65K bars" was unclear? If you want more then you have to get more from a third party.
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I had imported M1 data from 2000 to current in the history center but I cannot get that data to show up on an off line chart. Screen shots below show history center with all of the data but the open offline chart screen does not show that data being available