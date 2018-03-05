Help with Backtesting - page 2
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Hi Fred,
In order to check what is going on you should do some basic tests to discover where is the issue:
1) try to run ANY other ea on the same dates
I ran the only 2 available EAs the MACD and the MA Crossover
if it works - then you have an answer that the issue is strictly related with ea you are testing (probably infinite loop as iRick said)
2) next - check ea - check it in visual mode, there might be a point where something unexpected happens with data (eg. back tick/gap etc) that prevents ea to go futher
(generates error, infinite loop or other)
I tried it with Visual Mode Unticked and it does now give me a Report ! however which is showing all zeros
3) Check the EA with other broker or using other data feed
Yes this is a good Idea I will check this also - have FXCM Broker I can use
4) Do some basic tests like "if you have enough space on hard drive" to run test - sometimes ea generates very large log file (especialy when error happens) which put a lot of information in journal - that gets overloaded too.
In that moment log file is still generated in txt file but you dont see anything in journal /experts tab.
For Hard Drive have the following :
So in this way more or less you will know if the issue is related with ea, mt4 platform or data.
Then you can check the ea what part of code is generating problems.
Ok so I tried to download MT4 onto a second computer (an older computer) and the same thing is happening.
I will try the Print Function iRick was talking about tommorow.
And maybe try a different broker / platform
And answers to Bartlomiej in red above
Ok Eureka ! I have something playing with the settings. Visual Mode is OFF
Lets see what else I can get to work - Thanks guys its a start....
:) if you see the report then it means that finally you completed test.
Data quality is poor - I suggest you to download better quality of M1 data and use period converted to prepare other timeframes, then you will avoid data problems.
Ive gone on to testing the next indicator the PSAR but started a new thread :
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/227862
Just need to know how to get the PSAR to work in the same way
:) if you see the report then it means that finally you completed test.
Data quality is poor - I suggest you to download better quality of M1 data and use period converted to prepare other timeframes, then you will avoid data problems.
Hi Bartlomeij
Are you able to help out on this thread ?
I can run several EAs but trying to get the SAR to work in backtesting.
Or if anyone else can help out ?
Thanks