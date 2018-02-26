Draw Line in Future Time
void M() { int max = iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,161,0); int min = iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,161,0); datetime timemax = Time[max]; datetime timemin = Time[min]; ObjectCreate(NULL,"MAX",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemax,0); // HOW CAN I SET THE FUTURE TIME/CANDLE ? ObjectCreate(NULL,"MIN",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemin,0); }
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- "How to set a future time?" Create a future time, e.g. Time[0] + n * PeriodSeconds()
I'm stuck with this code, i have to find the highest and the lowest in like 161 candel, and that's ok, then i have to draw a vertical line N candle forward where the price doesn't arrived yet , what is my error?
here is the code :
void M()
{
int max = iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,161,0);
int min = iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,161,0);
datetime timemax = Time[max];
datetime timemin = Time[min];
ObjectCreate(NULL,"MAX",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemax,0); // HOW CAN I SET THE FUTURE TIME/CANDLE ?
ObjectCreate(NULL,"MIN",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemin,0);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|| // GetFutureTime //--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|| datetime CalcXYtoTime(int Xoffset) { datetime Xdate= 0; int width=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0); int X =width-Xoffset ; int Y=0; int window= 0; datetime xtim=0; double xpri=0; ChartXYToTimePrice(0,X,Y,window,xtim,xpri); Xdate= xtim; return(Xdate);
Assuming you alreay know the price.. thats the future time
with little change you can return the price as well :)))
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I'm stuck with this code, i have to find the highest and the lowest in like 161 candel, and that's ok, then i have to draw a vertical line N candle forward where the price doesn't arrived yet , what is my error?
here is the code :
void M()
{
int max = iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,161,0);
int min = iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,161,0);
datetime timemax = Time[max];
datetime timemin = Time[min];
ObjectCreate(NULL,"MAX",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemax,0); // HOW CAN I SET THE FUTURE TIME/CANDLE ?
ObjectCreate(NULL,"MIN",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemin,0);
}