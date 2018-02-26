Draw Line in Future Time

New comment
 

I'm stuck with this code, i have to find the highest and the lowest in like 161 candel, and that's ok, then i have to draw a vertical line  N candle forward where the price doesn't arrived yet , what is my error?

here is the code :

void M()

  {


int max = iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,161,0);

int min = iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,161,0);


datetime timemax = Time[max];

datetime timemin = Time[min];


ObjectCreate(NULL,"MAX",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemax,0);   // HOW CAN I SET THE FUTURE TIME/CANDLE ? 


ObjectCreate(NULL,"MIN",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemin,0);


}


 

Please use the </> button to insert your code.


  
void M()

  {



int max = iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,161,0);

int min = iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,161,0);



datetime timemax = Time[max];

datetime timemin = Time[min];



ObjectCreate(NULL,"MAX",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemax,0);   // HOW CAN I SET THE FUTURE TIME/CANDLE ? 



ObjectCreate(NULL,"MIN",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemin,0);



}
 
  1. When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.) Please edit your post.
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
              Messages Editor

    Please edit your original post and delete your repost.
              Messages Editor

  2. "How to set a future time?" Create a future time, e.g. Time[0] + n * PeriodSeconds()
 
Fede98:

I'm stuck with this code, i have to find the highest and the lowest in like 161 candel, and that's ok, then i have to draw a vertical line  N candle forward where the price doesn't arrived yet , what is my error?

here is the code :

void M()

  {


int max = iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,161,0);

int min = iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,161,0);


datetime timemax = Time[max];

datetime timemin = Time[min];


ObjectCreate(NULL,"MAX",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemax,0);   // HOW CAN I SET THE FUTURE TIME/CANDLE ? 


ObjectCreate(NULL,"MIN",OBJ_VLINE,0,timemin,0);


}


      //--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------||
      // GetFutureTime
      //--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------||  
      
      datetime CalcXYtoTime(int Xoffset) 
      {
         datetime Xdate= 0; 
         int width=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0);
         
         int X =width-Xoffset ; int Y=0; int window= 0;
         datetime xtim=0; double xpri=0; 
         
           
         ChartXYToTimePrice(0,X,Y,window,xtim,xpri);         
         Xdate= xtim; 
         
      return(Xdate);

 Assuming you alreay know the price.. thats the future time

with little change you can return the price as well :)))

New comment