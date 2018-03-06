How to fix Zigzag.mql5 Error code 4806? double high or low problem stopped my EA
Tarik Aljanabi:
Hi,
I am not a Professional in coding and I created an EA based on ZigZag and When I tested the EA I received the error code 4806 and the tester became very slow (5min candle took 20 minutes and more) because of double high or low as you can see in the photos:
And MetaEditor tell me there are no errors or warnings in my EA:
Any ideas about how to fix this?
Regards
Carl Schreiber:
Check the error number after the function call and react acc. to your strategy.
Well the problem is the code of "my 3ZZ.mq5" as you don't handle this error 4806 there!
Check the error number after the function call and react acc. to your strategy.
Whole code/piece of code is needed dude !
this is a problem with the stock metatrader ZigZag code because I can reproduce the problem.
the code is as follow:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ZigZag.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1 //---- plot Zigzag #property indicator_label1 "Zigzag" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_SECTION #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- input parameters input int ExtDepth=12; input int ExtDeviation=5; input int ExtBackstep=3; //--- indicator buffers double ZigzagBuffer[]; // main buffer double HighMapBuffer[]; // highs double LowMapBuffer[]; // lows int level=3; // recounting depth double deviation; // deviation in points //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,ZigzagBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,HighMapBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(2,LowMapBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- set short name and digits PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ZigZag("+(string)ExtDepth+","+(string)ExtDeviation+","+(string)ExtBackstep+")"); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); //--- set empty value PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); //--- to use in cycle deviation=ExtDeviation*_Point; //--- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| searching index of the highest bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int iHighest(const double &array[], int depth, int startPos) { int index=startPos; //--- start index validation if(startPos<0) { Print("Invalid parameter in the function iHighest, startPos =",startPos); return 0; } int size=ArraySize(array); //--- depth correction if need if(startPos-depth<0) depth=startPos; double max=array[startPos]; //--- start searching for(int i=startPos;i>startPos-depth;i--) { if(array[i]>max) { index=i; max=array[i]; } } //--- return index of the highest bar return(index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| searching index of the lowest bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int iLowest(const double &array[], int depth, int startPos) { int index=startPos; //--- start index validation if(startPos<0) { Print("Invalid parameter in the function iLowest, startPos =",startPos); return 0; } int size=ArraySize(array); //--- depth correction if need if(startPos-depth<0) depth=startPos; double min=array[startPos]; //--- start searching for(int i=startPos;i>startPos-depth;i--) { if(array[i]<min) { index=i; min=array[i]; } } //--- return index of the lowest bar return(index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int i=0; int limit=0,counterZ=0,whatlookfor=0; int shift=0,back=0,lasthighpos=0,lastlowpos=0; double val=0,res=0; double curlow=0,curhigh=0,lasthigh=0,lastlow=0; //--- auxiliary enumeration enum looling_for { Pike=1, // searching for next high Sill=-1 // searching for next low }; //--- initializing if(prev_calculated==0) { ArrayInitialize(ZigzagBuffer,0.0); ArrayInitialize(HighMapBuffer,0.0); ArrayInitialize(LowMapBuffer,0.0); } //--- if(rates_total<100) return(0); //--- set start position for calculations if(prev_calculated==0) limit=ExtDepth; //--- ZigZag was already counted before if(prev_calculated>0) { i=rates_total-1; //--- searching third extremum from the last uncompleted bar while(counterZ<level && i>rates_total-100) { res=ZigzagBuffer[i]; if(res!=0) counterZ++; i--; } i++; limit=i; //--- what type of exremum we are going to find if(LowMapBuffer[i]!=0) { curlow=LowMapBuffer[i]; whatlookfor=Pike; } else { curhigh=HighMapBuffer[i]; whatlookfor=Sill; } //--- chipping for(i=limit+1;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) { ZigzagBuffer[i]=0.0; LowMapBuffer[i]=0.0; HighMapBuffer[i]=0.0; } } //--- searching High and Low for(shift=limit;shift<rates_total && !IsStopped();shift++) { val=low[iLowest(low,ExtDepth,shift)]; if(val==lastlow) val=0.0; else { lastlow=val; if((low[shift]-val)>deviation) val=0.0; else { for(back=1;back<=ExtBackstep;back++) { res=LowMapBuffer[shift-back]; if((res!=0) && (res>val)) LowMapBuffer[shift-back]=0.0; } } } if(low[shift]==val) LowMapBuffer[shift]=val; else LowMapBuffer[shift]=0.0; //--- high val=high[iHighest(high,ExtDepth,shift)]; if(val==lasthigh) val=0.0; else { lasthigh=val; if((val-high[shift])>deviation) val=0.0; else { for(back=1;back<=ExtBackstep;back++) { res=HighMapBuffer[shift-back]; if((res!=0) && (res<val)) HighMapBuffer[shift-back]=0.0; } } } if(high[shift]==val) HighMapBuffer[shift]=val; else HighMapBuffer[shift]=0.0; } //--- last preparation if(whatlookfor==0)// uncertain quantity { lastlow=0; lasthigh=0; } else { lastlow=curlow; lasthigh=curhigh; } //--- final rejection for(shift=limit;shift<rates_total && !IsStopped();shift++) { res=0.0; switch(whatlookfor) { case 0: // search for peak or lawn if(lastlow==0 && lasthigh==0) { if(HighMapBuffer[shift]!=0) { lasthigh=high[shift]; lasthighpos=shift; whatlookfor=Sill; ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lasthigh; res=1; } if(LowMapBuffer[shift]!=0) { lastlow=low[shift]; lastlowpos=shift; whatlookfor=Pike; ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lastlow; res=1; } } break; case Pike: // search for peak if(LowMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && LowMapBuffer[shift]<lastlow && HighMapBuffer[shift]==0.0) { ZigzagBuffer[lastlowpos]=0.0; lastlowpos=shift; lastlow=LowMapBuffer[shift]; ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lastlow; res=1; } if(HighMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && LowMapBuffer[shift]==0.0) { lasthigh=HighMapBuffer[shift]; lasthighpos=shift; ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lasthigh; whatlookfor=Sill; res=1; } break; case Sill: // search for lawn if(HighMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && HighMapBuffer[shift]>lasthigh && LowMapBuffer[shift]==0.0) { ZigzagBuffer[lasthighpos]=0.0; lasthighpos=shift; lasthigh=HighMapBuffer[shift]; ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lasthigh; } if(LowMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && HighMapBuffer[shift]==0.0) { lastlow=LowMapBuffer[shift]; lastlowpos=shift; ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lastlow; whatlookfor=Pike; } break; default: return(rates_total); } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I am not a Professional in coding and I created an EA based on ZigZag and When I tested the EA I received the error code 4806 and the tester became very slow (5min candle took 20 minutes and more) because of double high or low as you can see in the photos:
And MetaEditor tell me there are no errors or warnings in my EA:
Any ideas about how to fix this?
Regards