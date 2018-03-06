How to fix Zigzag.mql5 Error code 4806? double high or low problem stopped my EA

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Hi,


I am not a Professional in coding and I created an EA based on ZigZag and When I tested the EA I received the error code 4806 and the tester became very slow (5min candle took 20 minutes and more) because of double high or low as you can see in the photos:



And MetaEditor tell me there are no errors or warnings in my EA:


Any ideas about how to fix this?


Regards

 

Well the problem is the code of "my 3ZZ.mq5" as you don't handle this error 4806 there!

Check the error number after the function call and react acc. to your strategy.

 
Tarik Aljanabi:

Hi,


I am not a Professional in coding and I created an EA based on ZigZag and When I tested the EA I received the error code 4806 and the tester became very slow (5min candle took 20 minutes and more) because of double high or low as you can see in the photos:



And MetaEditor tell me there are no errors or warnings in my EA:


Any ideas about how to fix this?


Regards

Carl Schreiber:

Well the problem is the code of "my 3ZZ.mq5" as you don't handle this error 4806 there!

Check the error number after the function call and react acc. to your strategy.

Whole code/piece of code is needed dude ! 

 

this is a problem with the stock metatrader ZigZag code because I can reproduce the problem.


the code is as follow:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       ZigZag.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot Zigzag
#property indicator_label1  "Zigzag"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_SECTION
#property indicator_color1  Red
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- input parameters
input int      ExtDepth=12;
input int      ExtDeviation=5;
input int      ExtBackstep=3;
//--- indicator buffers
double         ZigzagBuffer[];      // main buffer
double         HighMapBuffer[];     // highs
double         LowMapBuffer[];      // lows
int            level=3;             // recounting depth
double         deviation;           // deviation in points
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ZigzagBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,HighMapBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,LowMapBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);

//--- set short name and digits   
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ZigZag("+(string)ExtDepth+","+(string)ExtDeviation+","+(string)ExtBackstep+")");
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits);
//--- set empty value
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
//--- to use in cycle
   deviation=ExtDeviation*_Point;
//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  searching index of the highest bar                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int iHighest(const double &array[],
             int depth,
             int startPos)
  {
   int index=startPos;
//--- start index validation
   if(startPos<0)
     {
      Print("Invalid parameter in the function iHighest, startPos =",startPos);
      return 0;
     }
   int size=ArraySize(array);
//--- depth correction if need
   if(startPos-depth<0) depth=startPos;
   double max=array[startPos];
//--- start searching
   for(int i=startPos;i>startPos-depth;i--)
     {
      if(array[i]>max)
        {
         index=i;
         max=array[i];
        }
     }
//--- return index of the highest bar
   return(index);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  searching index of the lowest bar                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int iLowest(const double &array[],
            int depth,
            int startPos)
  {
   int index=startPos;
//--- start index validation
   if(startPos<0)
     {
      Print("Invalid parameter in the function iLowest, startPos =",startPos);
      return 0;
     }
   int size=ArraySize(array);
//--- depth correction if need
   if(startPos-depth<0) depth=startPos;
   double min=array[startPos];
//--- start searching
   for(int i=startPos;i>startPos-depth;i--)
     {
      if(array[i]<min)
        {
         index=i;
         min=array[i];
        }
     }
//--- return index of the lowest bar
   return(index);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   int i=0;
   int limit=0,counterZ=0,whatlookfor=0;
   int shift=0,back=0,lasthighpos=0,lastlowpos=0;
   double val=0,res=0;
   double curlow=0,curhigh=0,lasthigh=0,lastlow=0;
//--- auxiliary enumeration
   enum looling_for
     {
      Pike=1,  // searching for next high
      Sill=-1  // searching for next low
     };
//--- initializing
   if(prev_calculated==0)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(ZigzagBuffer,0.0);
      ArrayInitialize(HighMapBuffer,0.0);
      ArrayInitialize(LowMapBuffer,0.0);
     }
//--- 
   if(rates_total<100) return(0);
//--- set start position for calculations
   if(prev_calculated==0) limit=ExtDepth;

//--- ZigZag was already counted before
   if(prev_calculated>0)
     {
      i=rates_total-1;
      //--- searching third extremum from the last uncompleted bar
      while(counterZ<level && i>rates_total-100)
        {
         res=ZigzagBuffer[i];
         if(res!=0) counterZ++;
         i--;
        }
      i++;
      limit=i;

      //--- what type of exremum we are going to find
      if(LowMapBuffer[i]!=0)
        {
         curlow=LowMapBuffer[i];
         whatlookfor=Pike;
        }
      else
        {
         curhigh=HighMapBuffer[i];
         whatlookfor=Sill;
        }
      //--- chipping
      for(i=limit+1;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
        {
         ZigzagBuffer[i]=0.0;
         LowMapBuffer[i]=0.0;
         HighMapBuffer[i]=0.0;
        }
     }

//--- searching High and Low
   for(shift=limit;shift<rates_total && !IsStopped();shift++)
     {
      val=low[iLowest(low,ExtDepth,shift)];
      if(val==lastlow) val=0.0;
      else
        {
         lastlow=val;
         if((low[shift]-val)>deviation) val=0.0;
         else
           {
            for(back=1;back<=ExtBackstep;back++)
              {
               res=LowMapBuffer[shift-back];
               if((res!=0) && (res>val)) LowMapBuffer[shift-back]=0.0;
              }
           }
        }
      if(low[shift]==val) LowMapBuffer[shift]=val; else LowMapBuffer[shift]=0.0;
      //--- high
      val=high[iHighest(high,ExtDepth,shift)];
      if(val==lasthigh) val=0.0;
      else
        {
         lasthigh=val;
         if((val-high[shift])>deviation) val=0.0;
         else
           {
            for(back=1;back<=ExtBackstep;back++)
              {
               res=HighMapBuffer[shift-back];
               if((res!=0) && (res<val)) HighMapBuffer[shift-back]=0.0;
              }
           }
        }
      if(high[shift]==val) HighMapBuffer[shift]=val; else HighMapBuffer[shift]=0.0;
     }

//--- last preparation
   if(whatlookfor==0)// uncertain quantity
     {
      lastlow=0;
      lasthigh=0;
     }
   else
     {
      lastlow=curlow;
      lasthigh=curhigh;
     }

//--- final rejection
   for(shift=limit;shift<rates_total && !IsStopped();shift++)
     {
      res=0.0;
      switch(whatlookfor)
        {
         case 0: // search for peak or lawn
            if(lastlow==0 && lasthigh==0)
              {
               if(HighMapBuffer[shift]!=0)
                 {
                  lasthigh=high[shift];
                  lasthighpos=shift;
                  whatlookfor=Sill;
                  ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lasthigh;
                  res=1;
                 }
               if(LowMapBuffer[shift]!=0)
                 {
                  lastlow=low[shift];
                  lastlowpos=shift;
                  whatlookfor=Pike;
                  ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lastlow;
                  res=1;
                 }
              }
            break;
         case Pike: // search for peak
            if(LowMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && LowMapBuffer[shift]<lastlow && HighMapBuffer[shift]==0.0)
              {
               ZigzagBuffer[lastlowpos]=0.0;
               lastlowpos=shift;
               lastlow=LowMapBuffer[shift];
               ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lastlow;
               res=1;
              }
            if(HighMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && LowMapBuffer[shift]==0.0)
              {
               lasthigh=HighMapBuffer[shift];
               lasthighpos=shift;
               ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lasthigh;
               whatlookfor=Sill;
               res=1;
              }
            break;
         case Sill: // search for lawn
            if(HighMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && HighMapBuffer[shift]>lasthigh && LowMapBuffer[shift]==0.0)
              {
               ZigzagBuffer[lasthighpos]=0.0;
               lasthighpos=shift;
               lasthigh=HighMapBuffer[shift];
               ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lasthigh;
              }
            if(LowMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && HighMapBuffer[shift]==0.0)
              {
               lastlow=LowMapBuffer[shift];
               lastlowpos=shift;
               ZigzagBuffer[shift]=lastlow;
               whatlookfor=Pike;
              }
            break;
         default: return(rates_total);
        }
     }

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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