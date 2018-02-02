Confirm on next Timeframe - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I think your problem is in the highlighted line:
Maybe there should be something like that:
I hope it helps.
You're awesome! Thank you!
Last question:
I forgot to add this one on my previous post... (sorry)
I was using Close() before for this one, but I would like to receive the signal as soon as the bar touches the upper 2.5 BB.
For some reason though it is giving me signals that are not above 2.5 BB as per the condition...
I have been playing around with the shifts but no success there...
I was using Close() before for this one, but I would like to receive the signal as soon as the bar touches the upper 2.5 BB.
For some reason though it is giving me signals that are not above 2.5 BB as per the condition...
I have been playing around with the shifts but no success there...
I'm sorry but you posted only a small piece of code. I can only guess what's wrong.
Maybe the else condition should be there:
It's the same code from before:
It is not the else condition. As a matter of fact, if I use the else condition I will get my chart full of arrows at the bottom.
The indicator should send the signal as soon as the current bar touches the the BB 2.5, but instead it is giving signals below this Bollinger Band. I'm just not sure why...
It's the same code from before:
It is not the else condition. As a matter of fact, if I use the else condition I will get my chart full of arrows at the bottom.