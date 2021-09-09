MT4 not responding on start
Why is it not responding
does ur auto trade button switch on
wullemsp:
I have a problem with Metatrader 4 1090 this week after upgrading Windows 10 Pro N
I have a problem with Metatrader 4 1090 this week after upgrading Windows 10 Pro N
...
This is my MT4 (Windows 10 as well):
wullemsp: I have a problem with Metatrader 4 1090After 1 March 2019, MetaTrader 4 desktop terminal builds below 1118 … will no longer be supported.
Support for older MetaTrader 4 Desktop and Android versions to end on March 1, 2019 - Android Trading Platform - MQL4 programming forum (2019)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have a problem with Metatrader 4 1090 this week after upgrading Windows 10 Pro N with the latest version to fix the processor hardware bug recently discovered. My system is an intel Core i7 8 core Sandy Bridge mobile processor with clock speed of 2.2Ghz and 16Gb or RAM. It is fairly old now but still very capable except for Intel Graphics issues (no longer supported) that I can work around. On attempting to start MT4 the app is greyed out and does not allow input at all. I cannot select Demo or Live from Yadix, nor the server to connect to. It does not allow me to select or enter account details. I had clients for both Yadix (live and Demo) and JFD (Demo) that were working before the update. So I saved my EA, indicator and template code off and then then deleted the apps including my profile based data to make sure I was starting from a clean slate. Downloaded the latest version of MT4 setup and ran it. Then tried again.
It just does not allow any input. Header shows "Not responding" and never progresses. Does not matter if Yadix or JFD, same problem.
I have one indicator that just prints swap costs and contract size to the top of an instrument page and does nothing else. It compiles with no errors or warnings and has always worked very well. My EA also compiles cleanly, is not so simple and runs to some 5000 lines of code. With neither of these in use, or loaded, the same situation applies. Not Responding!
I figure that this must be related to the Windows 10 update because I use the same stuff on my VPS with Yadix with no trouble at all. I think that at some level it could be permissions based but even running with elevated permissions it still does not work.
Does anyone else have the same experience as me? Is there a known issue? Is there a fix?
I know that I can revert the OS but I would prefer not to. I can also develop on my VPS. But testing is something I do not want to do on a live platform or the same system as I am actively trading on.
Any comments would be appreciated.