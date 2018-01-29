How to predict the ranging or trend? - page 2
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Hi Sergey,
I am really glad to try these indicators you have shared but I have some problems regarding the indicator. I have uploaded the indicator cap screen in the attachment folder.
My question:
1) what do the blue line, red line and white line on main chart mean?
2) How can i determine the correctional downtrend. I am still quite confused about that.
thx
Ichimoku?
Well ... let me find the description (it was asked the several times ...)
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red/blue lines are Tenkan Sen / Kijun Sen lines.
white line is Chinkou span line.
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Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.28 18:00
Hi zeno,
as to lower timeframe ... the default settings of Ichimoku is 9/26/52, right? But it is mainly for higher timeframe (started from H1 for example). For lower timeframe - there are 2 kinds of settings:
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Besides, there are many signals of Ichimoku indicator to open the trades. I know about 6 signals (but it is much more signals in combination with each other):
The combination of all those 6 signals = Ichimoku indicator.
So, the request about alert ... it is the request to create alet for all those signals with combination with each other? if yes so it is big project ... I do not have the credits in my profile for all those alerts (which may be - more than 100 different variations) :) ... if you are talking about some particular signal so - it may be possible to make alert.
I am mostly using on the thread just one signal : Chikou Span crossing historical price. So, which signal to be alert?
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USDJPY Technical Analysis 23.06 - 30.06 : Rally Finishing to Ranging
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.27 12:07
Well ... what I am explaining here by text and charts - it is understandable for traders. But there are traders and coders on the forum. And I think we all know that they are using different "forex english" in some cases. So, I am just translating some terms/words I am using for technical Ichimoku analysis onto "coding english" language :) :
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Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.06 13:40
Hi zeno,
Indicator is ready - please find it attached. Just about the settings. Please note : most of signals for buy (by blue color) are valid if the price is above kumo on that time, and most sell signals (red arrows) are valid if the price is below kumo (kumo = Ichimoku cloud). Why? Because using this indicator for technical analysis and for trading are 2 different things (this indicator is used for technical analysis for one way, and for trading - for an other way - using same signals and same arrows).
If we need to improve it - let me know. Because those signals are coded in non-swing way (without 'candlestick theory' for example).
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Explanation of the settings.
1. Ichimoku settings. As I said - this 9/26/52 is for timeframe started with H1 for example, for lower timeframe - I am suggesting to use 72/144/288
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2. Arrows on the chart
SignalMode = 4; // Signal Mode: 0-off, 1-Tenkan/Kijun, 2-Chinkou/Cloud, 3-Chinkou/Price, 4-all together
How to know which arrows for which signal? Move mouse on the arrow and you will see the text with description concerning what this arrow is about.
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3. Alerts (on close bar)
AlertMode = 4; // Alert Mode: 0-off, 1-Tenkan/Kijun, 2-Chinkou/Cloud, 3-Chinkou/Price, 4-all together
I tested some of those alerts and it works.
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4. WarningMode = 1; // Warning Mode: 0-off,1-on
This is alerts on open bar as a warning about 'crossing will be soon'.
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And just some theory to remind :
Ichimoku
The beginning
After
Ichimoku
The beginning
After