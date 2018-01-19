Freelance service, Take part button has disappeared
Hello everyone,
Take part button suddenly has disappeared for no reason. My account is not blocked or banned, at least there is no notification or warning.
Is anyone else experiencing this issue? I noticed people continue to bid on newcoming projects. I tried different browsers and devices.
All is the same...
Try to logout and login again, it may be a glitch.
Mine (take part option) is there, so yours must be too.Is this happening on a specific job or everywhere?
Try to logout and login again, it may be a glitch.
Mine (take part option) is there, so yours must be too.Is this happening on a specific job or everywhere?
Tried already, it's on all the jobs. I know when you get banned, there is a big red notification and you cannot even control the funds.
But here everything seems to be fine. Plus even on my phone it has disappeared as well. Service desk is offline till monday :(
Tried already, it's on all the jobs. I know when you get banned, there is a big red notification and you cannot even control the funds.
But here everything seems to be fine. Plus even on my phone it has disappeared as well. Service desk is offline till monday :(
I am not exactly sure ... but I think you were banned from Freelance.
If I am right so you should write to the service desk asking them to unban you from Freelance ...
I am not exactly sure ... but I think you were banned from Freelance.
If I am right so you should write to the service desk asking them to unban you from Freelance ...
When i was banned, i couldnt perform any actions, now i can. I have no "you are banned warning" and etc. Service desk is closed till monday, i already wrote them. Finally, i wasnt breaking anyrules, i was just bidding projects for a past month without results.
I have tried to create a job, i received this
However i can post, reply in projects that i have already bid. And i dont have red restriction warning...
I do not know (we are not moderating Freelance; admins from the service desk is moderating).
But as far as I know - the user can be banned from Freelance service if he uploaded decompile code or asked for decompillation as a customer, or he agreed to participate in the job with decompile code ...
I was banned once from the forum (few years ago, for one week) so I know what is happened when you are banned.
But I was never banned from Freelance so ... no idea ... you should write to the service desk anyway.
I do not know (we are not moderating Freelance; admins from the service desk is moderating).
But as far as I know - the user can be banned from Freelance service if he uploaded decompile code or asked for decompillation as a customer, or he agreed to participate in the job with decompile code ...
I was banned once from the forum (few years ago, for one week) so I know what is happened when you are banned.
But I was never banned from Freelance so ... no idea ... you should write to the service desk anyway.
I was banned once from freelance, because i have bid on project, where 1 of provided indicators was decompiled.
Project wasnt related to decompiling at all. That was a stupid case, now i check all files before bid :) so this case is totally different, and havent violated the rules.
I was banned once from freelance, because i have bid on project, where 1 of provided indicators was decompiled.
Project wasnt related to decompiling at all. That was a stupid case, now i check all files before bid :) so this case is totally different, and havent violated the rules.
I was banned once from freelance, because i have bid on project, where 1 of provided indicators was decompiled.
Project wasnt related to decompiling at all. That was a stupid case, now i check all files before bid :) so this case is totally different, and havent violated the rules.
How can you identify when a file has been de-compiled?
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Hello everyone,
Take part button suddenly has disappeared for no reason. My account is not blocked or banned, at least there is no notification or warning.
Is anyone else experiencing this issue? I noticed people continue to bid on newcoming projects. I tried different browsers and devices.
All is the same...