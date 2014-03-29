Why my signals Subscription not permitted,It is tested by one month? - page 2
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Today,more than one month,and Signal is on the test period and unavailable for subscription.
Looks like the bug I reported. And this bug looks like related with the open trades.
how to repair this bug,and what can i do?
Did you ever seen this?
There was only 28 days in february, note it.
Did you ever seen this?
There was only 28 days in february, note it.