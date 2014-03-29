Why my signals Subscription not permitted,It is tested by one month? - page 2

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scuxia:
Today,more than one month,and Signal is on the test period and unavailable for subscription.
Looks like the bug I reported. And this bug looks like related with the open trades.
 
figurelli:
Looks like the bug I reported. And this bug looks like related with the open trades.
how to repair this bug,and what can i do?
 
scuxia:
how to repair this bug,and what can i do?

Did you ever seen this?

There was only 28 days in february, note it.

 
marsel:

Did you ever seen this?

There was only 28 days in february, note it.

I don't see it,where can you see?do you have a link?thank you.
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