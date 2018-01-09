NORMALIZED RSI; %b(RSI) ON MT5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.16 10:26
Bollinger on Bollinger Bands Hardcover by John A. Bollinger
Over the past two decades, thousands of veteran traders have come to view Bollinger Bands as the most representative**and reliable**tool for assessing expected price action. Now, in the long-anticipated Bollinger on Bollinger Bands, John Bollinger himself explains how to use this extraordinary technique to effectively compare price and indicator movements.
Traders can look to this techniques-oriented book for hundreds of valuable insights, including:
- Analysis of the primary indicators derived from Bollinger Bands %b and BandWidth
- How traders can use Bollinger Bands to work with instead of against commonly encountered trading patterns
- Strategic use of Bollinger Bands in short-, mid-, and long-term trading program
- Three trading systems based on Bollinger Bands
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video February 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.02.03 07:54
How to Invest using Bollinger Bands
This video show you how to use technical analysis using Bollinger Bands to invest in stocks
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Videos :
- The Right Way to Trade Bollinger Bands (As the inventor of Bollinger bands, analyst John Bollinger discusses some of the misconceptions about trading the bands and how using them on multiple time frames can be advantageous).
- Reversals with Bollinger Bands
- How to trade Extreme Bollinger Band Reversal in Forex
- How to Trade Bollinger Bands - Stocks, Futures, Forex
- How to trade Bollinger Bands in Forex
- Bollinger Bands and Forex
- Bollinger bands - How To Master Bollinger Bands
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- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hi,
I would be very grateful if anyone here can help me out the normalized RSI indicator, %b(RSI) for MT5 as described in his book; "John Bollinger on Bollinger Bands".
I know how to superimpose bollinger bands on RSI, but truthfully hasn't been effective for me.
On standby for any help. Thanks.