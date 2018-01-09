NORMALIZED RSI; %b(RSI) ON MT5

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Hi,

I would be very grateful if anyone here can help me out the normalized RSI indicator, %b(RSI) for MT5 as described in his book; "John Bollinger on Bollinger Bands".

I know how to superimpose bollinger bands on RSI, but truthfully hasn't been effective for me.

On standby for any help. Thanks.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting to Read January 2014

Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.16 10:26

Bollinger on Bollinger Bands Hardcover by John A. Bollinger

Over the past two decades, thousands of veteran traders have come to view Bollinger Bands as the most representative**and reliable**tool for assessing expected price action. Now, in the long-anticipated Bollinger on Bollinger Bands, John Bollinger himself explains how to use this extraordinary technique to effectively compare price and indicator movements. 



Traders can look to this techniques-oriented book for hundreds of valuable insights, including:


  • Analysis of the primary indicators derived from Bollinger Bands %b and BandWidth
  • How traders can use Bollinger Bands to work with instead of against commonly encountered trading patterns
  • Strategic use of Bollinger Bands in short-, mid-, and long-term trading program
  • Three trading systems based on Bollinger Bands
By understanding how to incorporate Bollinger's techniques into their own investment strategy, investors will greatly increase their ability to ignore often-costly emotions and arrive at rational decisions supported by both the facts and the underlying market environment.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting in Financial Video February 2014

Sergey Golubev, 2014.02.03 07:54

How to Invest using Bollinger Bands

This video show you how to use technical analysis using Bollinger Bands to invest in stocks

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Videos :

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