I need this stochastic indicator repaired!
Hi,
Can someone fix that indicator? It's sometimes late. It gives the signal after 3 candles. 1 candle is ok. Thanks!
It doesn't (give a signal after 3 candles) - nothing regarding that to be changed in it since it works on current bar too.
What needs to be changed is that it repaints in some cases - corrected version attached
It doesn't (give a signal after 3 candles) - nothing regarding that to be changed in it since it works on current bar too.
What needs to be changed is that it repaints in some cases - corrected version attached
That was fast! Thousand thanks!
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Stochastic
The beginning
- Stochastic Oscillator, the beginning
After
- Stochastic thread.
- Stochastic Trader thread
- Multi pair indicators thread
(Multi pair MACD, Multi pair CoeffOfLine, Multi pair RSi, Multi pair Stochastic, Multi pair WPR (Williams % range), Multi pair Laguerre RSI, Multi pair Wilders DMI, Multi pair dss, and more)
- Stochastic RSI for MT5 - the post
- Stochastic rsi (oma) colored or MT5 - the post:
- RSI types: Cuttler's RSI; Ehlers' smoothed RSI; Harris' RSI; Rapid RSI; RSI; RSX; Slow RSI
- levels: floating; quantile; fixed
- Round price DOC indicator for MT5 - the post: Added 2 parameters : price (so we can chose the price we would like to use - in the original it is Close) and T3Original (fa
It's still late. Can you fix that it gives the signal at the very first candle? Now it gives on the second candle and sometimes it gives it on the third candle. Thanks!
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Hi,
Can someone fix that indicator? It's sometimes late. It gives the signal after 3 candles. 1 candle is ok. Thanks!