Repository STORAGE|SVN - page 2
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@Alain : Yes. I tripled post with the service desk - I didn't know that an old forum post updated was bring back to top of the list
@Nicholishen : ... there's no compiler with these editors ? is there ?
the full link is :
https://storage.mql5.io/repos/MQL5.<user>
@Alain : Yes. I tripled post with the service desk - I didn't know that an old forum post updated was bring back to top of the list
@Nicholishen : ... there's no compiler with these editors ? is there ?
Yes and no. When I'm in vscode I can compile with ctrl+B (build) since I programmed a script to use the command-line compile option built into metaeditor. I will state for the record, however, that I almost always switch back to metaeditor for compilation and debugging. Even if you never use a different editor you can still use git with bitbucket and the sourcetree GUI for an amazing and private version control experience.