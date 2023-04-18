MathRound fails for one particular number - page 2
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That is not the documented way of using the MathRound() function. There is only one parameter, not two! It won't even compile that way, unless you have done something else entirely!
Documentation wrong?
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/mathematics/stat/mathsubfunctions/statmathround
You looking at a different function/method in the documentation. This is the one to which I am referring ... Documentation on MQL5: Math Functions / MathRound
I even gave you the link in my post ...
You looking at a different function/method in the documentation. This is the one to which I am referring ... Documentation on MQL5: Math Functions / MathRound
I even gave you the link in my post ...
Appreciated but one solution is to #include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh> and then the overrides with the decimal exists. Just a matter of wading thru the docs for various options I suppose.