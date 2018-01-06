mql4 to mql5 pls help
You are mistaken! Sockets work in both MQL4 and MQL5:
- Socket library for MT4 and MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/706665
- 2017.09.06
- JC
- www.mql5.com
You are mistaken! Sockets work in both MQL4 and MQL5:
- Socket library for MT4 and MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/706665
I have small problem. MT4 throws it to me - "Cannot call 'ws2_32.dll::socket', DLL is not allowed" and idk how to fix it. Can u help me?
Enable dll calls in the expert properties (if you are using the expert from that link)
Still dont know. I want use socket and I do as it is here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/706665.
You have to enable DLL calls in both your main "Options" as well as when you attach the Indicator/EA to the chart ...
You have to enable DLL calls in both your main "Options" as well as when you attach the Indicator/EA to the chart ...
OMG thanks now tis working <3
That was what @Mladen Rakic also told you to do ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mladen Rakic, 2018.01.02 12:50Enable dll calls in the expert properties (if you are using the expert from that link)
That was what @Mladen Rakic also told you to do ...
i understood this after your post :/ but i have one more problem with alert.
I did something like that to have alert when bar is closing. But sometimes this make me 2 or 3 alerts, sometimes i dont have alert :/ however i need only one alert when bar is closing can u help me with this?
m=Time[i]+Period()*60-CurTime(); s=m%60; if(s==0){ Alert("alert"); }
I did something like that to have alert when bar is closing. But sometimes this make me 2 or 3 alerts, sometimes i dont have alert :/ however i need only one alert when bar is closing can u help me with this?
Please understand that the OnTick() event handler is called on every tick, just as the name states. That means that there can easily be 10s or more calls per second. If your alert condition is based on Time (seconds), you can easily have it being triggered multiple times within the same second, nor is there a guarantee that a tick will arrive at the zero second in order to trigger the alert.
Consider a flag to determine if the alert has been triggered or no,t or maybe a different type of trigger, or using the OnTimer() event handler instead.
However, I suspect that your understanding of MQL4 is still somewhat "green" and in that case I suggest some extra reading may help you out:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.16 05:40
Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader 4
This book will teach you the following concepts:
- The basic of the MLQ4 language, including variables and data types, operations, conditional and loop operators, functions, classes and objects, event handlers and more.
- Place, modify and close market and pending orders.
- Add a stop loss and/or take profit price to an individual order, or to multiple orders.
- Close orders individually or by order type.
- Get a total of all currently opened orders.
- Work with OHLC bar data and locate basic candlestick patterns.
- Find the highest high and lowest low of recent bars.
- Work with MetaTrader’s built-in indicators, as well as custom indicators.
- Add a trailing stop or break even stop feature to an expert advisor.
- Use money management and lot size verification techniques.
- Add a flexible trading timer to an expert advisor.
- Construct several types of trading systems, including trend, counter-trend and breakout systems.
- Add alert, emails, sounds and other notifications.
- Add and manipulate chart objects.
- Read and write to CSV files.
- Construct basic indicators, scripts and libraries.
- Learn how to effective debug your programs, and use the Strategy Tester to test your strategies.
All of the source code in this book is available for download, including an expert advisor framework that allows you to build robust and fully-featured expert advisors with minimal effort.
hi
can anyone help me . today i got monster harmonic indicator for one month rent but this indicator not working here in mt4 as im just watching mt4 for charting in indian stock market can any one help me to install this indicator in my mt4
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Can someone help me and convert my indicator from mql4 to mql5.I want add socket comunication with my program in C# but to this i need to convert to mql5. Because sockets dont work in mql4 :/ Would anyone be so nice?