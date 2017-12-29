CTRL + U functions
Luidi Fortunato: I would like to, programatically, execute the popup SYMBOLS (CTRL + U) activities . More specifically I would like to export, for a given symbol, the tick series in a given period in time.
Is that possible by programming commands?
You don't need to access the "Symbols (Ctrl+U)" nor use the "Export" feature in order to output Tick data programmatically.
You can access the Tick data directly via one of the CopyTicks() or CopyTicksRange() functions, then use the File Functions to output it to a file in any format you wish to produce, be it a Text, CSV or even a Binary file format.
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Hi,
I would like to, programatically, execute the popup SYMBOLS (CTRL + U) activities . More specifically I would like to export, for a given symbol, the tick series in a given period in time.
Is that possible by programming commands?
Thank You, Luidi