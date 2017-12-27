Last Three Months FX Market Was
i think last there months volume was very low
what do you think?
i think, forex offers equal opportunities on every single day of trading.
I think that 2016 was a stormy year with many ground-braking events (Brexit, US Election) that gave strong trends.
In my opinion 2017 in comparison was non-trending and quite boring.
always traders (beginners only) are looking for 20% monthly then 100% and even 1000% a month!
these are always out, in 2000, 2001, 2002..... & 2017
always traders (beginners only) are looking for 20% monthly then 100% and even 1000% a month!
these are always out, in 2000, 2001, 2002..... & 2017
i also didn't use stop loss
your last theree months results and mine kind of same good luck for the next year ...
- www.metatrader5.com
I think that 2016 was a stormy year with many ground-braking events (Brexit, US Election) that gave strong trends.
In my opinion 2017 in comparison was non-trending and quite boring.
yes it was boring but profitable
Happy Holidays....
i think, forex offers equal opportunities on every single day of trading.
its tough to get the opportunity everyday
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