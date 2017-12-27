Last Three Months FX Market Was

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  • 12% (4)
  • 42% (14)
  • 36% (12)
  • 9% (3)
Total voters: 33
 

i think last there months volume was very low

what do you think?

 

i think, forex offers equal opportunities on every single day of trading.

 

I think that 2016 was a stormy year with many ground-braking events (Brexit, US Election) that gave strong trends.

In my opinion 2017 in comparison was non-trending and quite boring.

 

always traders (beginners only) are looking for 20% monthly then 100% and even 1000% a month!

these are always out, in 2000, 2001, 2002..... & 2017

---

It was profitable for me.

2017
Jun0.95 %
Jul27.13 %
Aug9.09 %
Sep8.85 %
Oct3.88 %
Nov7.87 %
Dec5.31 %


AND I DID NOT USE STOP LOSS.



 
Mohammad Soubra:

always traders (beginners only) are looking for 20% monthly then 100% and even 1000% a month!

these are always out, in 2000, 2001, 2002..... & 2017

---

It was profitable for me.

2017
Jun0.95 %
Jul27.13 %
Aug9.09 %
Sep8.85 %
Oct3.88 %
Nov7.87 %
Dec5.31 %


AND I DID NOT USE STOP LOSS.




i also didn't use stop loss 

your last theree months results and mine kind of same good luck for the next year ...

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I think that 2016 was a stormy year with many ground-braking events (Brexit, US Election) that gave strong trends.

In my opinion 2017 in comparison was non-trending and quite boring.


yes it was boring but profitable  

Happy Holidays....

 
anurag bhargava:

i think, forex offers equal opportunities on every single day of trading.


its tough to get the opportunity everyday 

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