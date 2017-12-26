If the market is a game, then why everybody wins? - page 2
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lets get the main part of what you said, food price increasing, in 10 years there will be no hunger in the world thanks to capitalism and machines
So you're 100% wrong, every year there is more food and the price is lower comparing to the month income
https://www.oxfam.ca/sites/default/files/imce/fact-sheet-rising-food-prices-2011-05.pdf
But if you are not willing to read, learn and therefore clear away your old fashioned capitalist delusions, just bear in mind three things:
1. The population growth is higher than the economy growth.
2. The economy growth has resource and ecological restrictions.
3. The concentration of the capital, i.e. the unequal distribution of goods and means for life is rising.
https://www.oxfam.ca/sites/default/files/imce/fact-sheet-rising-food-prices-2011-05.pdf
But if you are not willing to read, learn and therefore clear away your old fashioned capitalist delusions, just bear in mind three things:
1. The population growth is higher than the economy growth.
2. The economy growth has resource and ecological restrictions.
3. The concentration of the capital, i.e. the unequal distribution of goods and means for life is rising.
The question remains, i just need 1 valid example of a game where everybody wins, and a game that never ends, like the markets
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Forex is a Game where "elite" play with excited fools --> because Forex is Not a market.
If the markets are a game, so capitalism is a game, but it seems in this game everybody is winning.
So please someone provide me just 1 example of a another game where:
1- everybody wins.
2- a game that will never end in the future, as the markets
then you will have proved to me it's a game
If forex is a game, then your capital is a risk as long as you have open trades. To win, your money management and you balance size will play a big part and be ready to accept draw down like a pro :-)
if you loos you have to take your defeat like a man.
u r sooooooooo wrong, mate....
I will not discuss capitalism x communism here, i see you are a commie, so it would take a very long debate, to teach you the basic of economics. but, tell me, EURUSD market is a game for you, right? Do you know any game that has no end in time? if EURUSD has an end when it will be? Just show me 1 game that never ends, like the markets, then you would prove to me it's a game, give me 1 example, then i'm done
So, what is a game or what is something else is a subjective matter and a matter of perception. Markets definitely are not a game, they are a process. Trading may be perceived as a game, because it involves human activity and decisions in order to achieve gain. But still, if it is a game or not remains a subjective matter.
I don't see what is your point? Call it game, call it something else, it doesn't matter.
For me trading is just another human activity, and if we have a playful approach to it, it is better for us. But that is true for many other things in life.
"But still, if it is a game or not remains a subjective matter.
I don't see what is your point? Call it game, call it something else, it doesn't matter."
There are HUGE practical differences, if it's a game or not.
coin toss - a game you can't use statistic to win
chess- a game you also can't use statistics to win, because the other player can use it too
poker- a game you also can't use statistics to win
in all games people use statistics only to know what's happening, never to win a game only with it.
But if you open clothing store, for example, you can use statistics to win, your competitor can use it, and everybody can win, so
that's because a clothing store is not a game. So if i consider the markets a game, or something different, it makes all difference, in the way you can apply statistics
"Wise men talk because they have something to say; fools, because they have to say something." (Plato)