If the market is a game, then why everybody wins? - page 4
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This time I really think it's just the boredom of the markets in the night hours..
* And like Freud, I find the case interesting - as MrLuck is very polite, he faces insults (sorry, but not only from me) without returning an insult, which for me is a good sign of good personality, not many people are capable of this - and he seems an interesting guy in person. I think he has good qualities as a human, but some real problems too.
Yes this point is interesting me, I still have to learn that
I understand your point. Interesting view...if it was a site on psychology ;-)
Thanks.
Yes this point is interesting me, I still have to learn that
I understand your point. Interesting view...if it was a site on psychology ;-)
Thanks.
;-)))
Maybe consider opening an MQL5 psychological forum - There these discussions are a must.
;-)))
Maybe consider opening an MQL5 psychological forum - There these discussions are a must.
I wish I could just hide the "General" section and let Sergey moderate it. That would be enough for me :-D
mrluck1:
and the final question is: you consider stock market a game?
- if it's a game you can't use statistics to win- already proved
- if it's a game, so show me another game that has no end in time, and everybody can win
my point is to prove that the market is not a game, and if i'm wrong, prove me why i'm wrong, and that you can't use statistics to beat the other side, in any games
1. How can you guys even compare Forex and stock market?
Sorry mrluck1, but you look pretty confused.
When trading with BTC or in the stock market both of parties (buyer and seller) take the risk of exchange
bc - the number of items is limited.
As for forex - only one party takes the risk - buyer! (You or me).
There is no other party taking the risk and therefore it is not a market business.
As I said before: - Forex is a Game where 'elite' play with excited fools - bc Forex is Not a market.
Market shares (BTC) can not be printed according to Draghi's will
If you think you're through the Forex in "some kind of real market" ---> you'll lose your pants
That is provided if everyone cooperates. Refer Game Theory. But you will need to sacrifice some of your interests in order to cooperate.
Those who cooperate will gain the benefits first, even if they are smaller than if you were to compete with one another for bigger gains.
It has to do also with your life expectation, and how much are you in willing to sacrifice when cooperating with others.
Some people work for money, some people work in business and compete for market share, while others compete with foreign power.
All these actions have consequences, which may result in smaller or bigger gains in future.
Human interaction itself is a game theory that will last till the end of time. It is not the game itself but the gaming aspects of human interaction.
A market is not a market if there is no underlying human interaction.
In my personal opinion, i think sports is the best game, because you sacrifice time and effort to build up strength and endurance for yourself, and
also compete with others in Olympics game. Olympics also seems to bring about improved economy to the surrounding areas. Everyone wins.
Funny. How "sacrifice" is related to trading? :)