Opinion about this EA
Total Trades: 2391 (2013-2017)
Profit factor: 2.29
Drawdown: 15%
Risk per trade: 0.1%
What do you think of those numbers? Does it has a chance to make it on a real account? Thanks!
Completely unrealistic! You are only getting such "fabulous" numbers because you are using a spread of only 2 points (0.2 pips) which is completely unrealistic, even for the most liquid of symbols (not to mention any commission that has to be factored in as well).
You must remember that the spread (in MT4's Strategy Tester) is measured in Points (not Pips), and for a 3/5 digit broker (which most are these days), 1 point = 0.1 pip.
When you set the spread to more realistic values (eg. at least 15-20 points for EURUSD), you will see that those values will drastically drop, most probably into the loss instead of profit judging from your profit factor and very low win rate.
try spread 20
Well Mr Andres, regarding your opinion about the your EA.
"What do you think of those numbers? Does it has a chance to make it on a real account? Thanks!"
Number 1 the spread you use is unrealistic as stated above.
Number 2 can you see the draw down, largest profit and average profit, will you be able to cope with, if it was to happen on the live account?
Number 3 past result does not guarantee future result, the EA will have to always be re-optimized for better results.
Number 4 most EA which use indicator are troubles some the day a volatility take place in the market.
Number 5 the best EA are the one which use pure mathematics and some indicator just to filter (that is an option).
Number 6 The Market behave so unpredictable, the best traders are the one who are not 100% algo trading on their trades and keep on making profit year after years.
* The graph is so good looking, Average consecutive wins and consecutive losses !
* Funny enough the EA made more than a million $ in just 4 years, have you seen someone on mql5 making over a million in 4 years ? the broker must be friendly :-)
* The EA has ignore the news time during Back-test :-)
* Largest lost trade and Gross Loss and average lost trade :-|
You should revise your EA
Its good that you have an EA which you think you can trust, What I will suggest you to do is "to do a deep optimization testing, forward test of EA on a demo account for about 3.5 to 6 month, re-optimize you EA and test it on the live".
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Hello guys
I would like some if your opinions about an EA for a system that I have developed. This are the results:
Total Trades: 2391 (2013-2017)
Profit factor: 2.29
Drawdown: 15%
Risk per trade: 0.1%
What do you think of those numbers? Does it has a chance to make it on a real account? Thanks!