Powerful computer or normal computer ?
just some information related -
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Support for Windows XP/Windows 2003/Windows Vista to be discontinued after 01 October 2017
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193992
- 2017.06.01
- www.mql5.com
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Support for Windows XP/Windows 2003/Windows Vista to be discontinued after 01 October 2017
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.09.26 12:20
Of course, all the basic functionality will work until we completely disconnect the work of older versions of terminals. This will happen in the next step, most likely by the summer of 2018.
more -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.21 12:55
Are you planning to buy new computer? or are you decided to continue with your old PC with 32-bit OS?
Read this interesting thread which was started in rus part of the forum: 32-Bit vs. 64-Bit Operating Systems for MetaTrader5
You will fiund some information from MetaQuotes, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
32-Bit vs. 64-Bit Operating Systems for MetaTrader5
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.20 19:19
We are fully focused on the exclusion of the 32 bit versions of MT5 programs:
- since July 1, 2017: we will cease to produce 32 bit versions of managerial terminals
- since July 1, 2017: we will start an active demand to switch all 32 bit versions running on a 64 bit environment
- since 1 January 2018: completely stop support of all operating systems, which are lower than Windows 7
- from January 1, 2018: we will cease to update the 32-bit version of client terminals
plus -
Ok thanks for the answer that helped me a lot.
It all depends, the computer could be the problem, but could be other things too (mainly bug in your code, or on third-party indicators). A lot of possibilities.
A dead loop will do the same thing to mt terminal on any computer (including the one from bellow) :)
Tout dépend, l'ordinateur pourrait être le problème, mais pourrait être d'autres choses aussi (principalement bug dans votre code, ou sur des indicateurs tiers). Beaucoup de possibilités
Yes it is on so I bought a new computer under Windows 7 64bits and I will test because before I was under xp 32bits.
in any case I would post the results.
A dead loop will do the same thing to mt terminal on any computer (including the one from bellow) :)
Yes, if the more powerful computer change does not change anything, I will attack the code :)
Yes it is on so I bought a new computer under Windows 7 64bits and I will test because before I was under xp 32bits.
in any case I would post the results.
You say you bought a new 64-bit Windows 7 computer - Did you buy second-hand or obsolete machine?
Current PCs and laptops on sale are with Windows 10! You might get a few still with Windows 8.1, but with Windows 7 that is definitely an obsolete or second-hand PC!
Vous dites que vous avez acheté un nouvel ordinateur Windows 7 64 bits - Avez-vous acheté une machine d'occasion ou obsolète?
Les PC et portables actuels sont en vente avec Windows 10! Vous pourriez en avoir quelques-unes avec Windows 8.1, mais avec Windows 7, c'est définitivement un PC obsolète ou de seconde main!
Yes, second-hand, but it does not matter anymore I have no ordering bug my EA has worked very well all night long.
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Hello, I ask myself questions about a subject. Is it important to have a powerful computer to properly operate an EA ??? Because from time to time I happen to have anomalies in the passage of orders of my EA and I say to myself that it is perhaps the fault of my computer which is not powerful enough. thanks for the answers