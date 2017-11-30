Who knows a very good EA for trading Emini Nasdaq on MT5?

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I am looking for a good expert advisor and not indicators in order to place on my mt5 account.

BY Good expert advisor, I mean at least good winning ratio, very profitable and low draw down.

Win Ratio 80% and more

Draw down : Maximum 20%

Must be able to trade on accounts as low as $1000

Stop lox max  10 points

one trade at a time.

No Hedging

No Martingale


Please contcat mehere or  at dormerway@gmail.com if you know any EA that can trade on autopilot the Emini Nasdaq based on what I just said above. Thanks

 
lejeune Bauvil:

I am looking for a good expert advisor and not indicators in order to place on my mt5 account.

BY Good expert advisor, I mean at least good winning ratio, very profitable and low draw down.

Win Ratio 80% and more

Draw down : Maximum 20%

Must be able to trade on accounts as low as $1000

Stop lox max  10 points

one trade at a time.

No Hedging

No Martingale


Please contcat mehere or  at dormerway@gmail.com if you know any EA that can trade on autopilot the Emini Nasdaq based on what I just said above. Thanks


No body can help here in the forum as it is not allowed by the site rules.

But you can search on the market:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/expert


 
Mohammad Soubra:

No body can help here in the forum as it is not allowed by the site rules.

But you can search on the market:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/expert


lejeune,

Don't listen to MS...Nowhere in the forum rules does it state that you cannot share expert advisors. Disregard his spam. 

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