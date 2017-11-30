Who knows a very good EA for trading Emini Nasdaq on MT5?
I am looking for a good expert advisor and not indicators in order to place on my mt5 account.
BY Good expert advisor, I mean at least good winning ratio, very profitable and low draw down.
Win Ratio 80% and more
Draw down : Maximum 20%
Must be able to trade on accounts as low as $1000
Stop lox max 10 points
one trade at a time.
No Hedging
No Martingale
Please contcat mehere or at dormerway@gmail.com if you know any EA that can trade on autopilot the Emini Nasdaq based on what I just said above. Thanks
No body can help here in the forum as it is not allowed by the site rules.
But you can search on the market:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/expert
No body can help here in the forum as it is not allowed by the site rules.
But you can search on the market:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/expert
lejeune,
Don't listen to MS...Nowhere in the forum rules does it state that you cannot share expert advisors. Disregard his spam.
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I am looking for a good expert advisor and not indicators in order to place on my mt5 account.
BY Good expert advisor, I mean at least good winning ratio, very profitable and low draw down.
Win Ratio 80% and more
Draw down : Maximum 20%
Must be able to trade on accounts as low as $1000
Stop lox max 10 points
one trade at a time.
No Hedging
No Martingale
Please contcat mehere or at dormerway@gmail.com if you know any EA that can trade on autopilot the Emini Nasdaq based on what I just said above. Thanks