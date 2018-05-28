Puzzled at how to prepare tick data for EA backtesting.... - page 2
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Ahh yes, now it is starting to work! The "read-only" was the trick! In the backtest report, it is showing a full completely green progress bar for "Modelling quality" - even though it does say "n/a". Thank you!
So Jose, regarding the HST files - I do not see where TickStory is generating them - I get only FXT. Also please, should I first delete all the HST files that are pre-existing in the 'history\(broker name)' folder ?
You are welcome. @Fernando Carreiro already showed you how to generate the hst files in the post above. You can delete your old hst files, or replace them. You can save a copy of them before replace, too.
And finally one other strange thing I notice (please see attachment circled in blue). It appears that some trades profit/loss are not being evaluated correctly. Here circled in blue I have a trade that reaches my full profit target of 15 pips, yet the backtest report shows it was a loss of minus $14.00. Here is what I am thinking is the problem - when I was in TickStory Lite creating the FXT files, I did some modifications of the FXT Header regarding commissions, spread etc. (please see attached). I wasn't quite sure what those fields meant circled in blue but I changed some values there. I think maybe that is the culprit. I am going to find what the default values are again and put it back to those values and try again. Do you know if there is a webpage somewhere that explains what these various FXT Header parameters mean? I could not find anything to explain it oon the Tickstory website.
Thanks!
Shawn
As Fernando told you, this question is about Tickstory (a third-party application). In their forum all these questions about the use of such software are explained.
However, in the 'Export to MT4' window, you can select the 'Help' tab and there it explains how to use the script that captures all these parameters automatically from MT4:
Regards.
You are welcome. @Fernando Carreiro already showed you how to generate the hst files in the post above. You can delete your old hst files, or replace them. You can save a copy of them before replace, too.
As Fernando told you, this question is about Tickstory (a third-party application). In their forum all these questions about the use of such software are explained.
However, in the 'Export to MT4' window, you can select the 'Help' tab and there it explains how to use the script that captures all these parameters automatically from MT4:
Regards.
Success Fernando and Jose! Everything seems to be working fine now. I fixed things in the FXT Header file and it appears to have did the trick. The one and only thing remaining I notice that is a little unusual are a couple of warning messages shown in the "Journal" tab when I start up an optimization (see attached screenshot please). The optimization runs fine (it seems), so maybe this is nothing...?
I am very happy that everything is solved. These warnings are normal in this case, only warns you that your fxt file is read only (so MT4 can not generate a new one, which is exactly what you needed) and that the Strategy Tester is running on a different server to which you are connected online, that is, your broker's server (since I suppose you (or TickStory software) created a new server folder for the backtests, called 'Tickstory Demo'). Everything is ok. Regards.
Thank you both! Kindest regards!
Cheers
Shawn
Thank you both! Kindest regards!
Cheers
Shawn
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To launch build 1090 through Tickstory, it is assumed that you would need the paid version (v 1.8.9.1)
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Where did you read this?