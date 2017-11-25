Heiken ashi indicator
Because it doesn't exist. HA is a overlay on an existing chart.
Yes, you are right. But is there any other choices to reach my purpose?
You can code your own indicator for a separate sub-window, or have it output to an Offline chart with Heikin Ashi Candles, which will allow you to put what-ever indicators you want on it. If you can't code, then you can hire a coder to do it for you!
Alternatively, use indicators (or change existing ones) that already use Heikin Ashi values for their calculations, and use them on your main chart. There are many such indicators in the CodeBase!
You can code your own indicator for a separate sub-window, or have it output to an Offline chart with Heikin Ashi Candles, which will allow you to put what-ever indicators you want on it.
If you can't code, then you can hire a coder to do it for you!
I found a ln indicator to display bars on separate window, but there's two problems with that.
1. I only can apply built-in indicators to it because i should choose to apply it to previous indicator data.
2. Even when i a apply built-in indicators to it and i select to apply previous indicator's dara to it, it applies open price of heiken ashi but i need to calculate based on close price of it.
I found a ln indicator to display bars on separate window, but there's two problems with that.
1. I only can apply built-in indicators to it because i should choose to apply it to previous indicator data.
2. Even when i a apply built-in indicators to it and i select to apply previous indicator's dara to it, it applies open price of heiken ashi but i need to calculate based on close price of it.
I have already given you solutions to that:
- ... either output Heikin Ashi candles/bars to an Offline chart, which will allow you to use ANY indicator or EA on it (you will have to code this or hire a coder) ...
- ... or use Indicators that already offer the use of Heikin Ashi values in their calculations (of which there are many in the code base) ...
I have already given you solutions to that:
- ... either output Heikin Ashi candles/bars to an Offline chart, which will allow you to use ANY indicator or EA on it (you will have to code this or hire a coder) ...
- ... or use Indicators that already offer the use of Heikin Ashi values in their calculations (of which there are many in the code base) ...
1. For your first solution, is there anyway to auto update the new values every time i open the offline chart?
2. Could you please introduce some of those free indicators that offer me the use of heiken ashi values in their calculations?
1. For your first solution, is there anyway to auto update the new values every time i open the offline chart?
2. Could you please introduce some of those free indicators that offer me the use of heiken ashi values in their calculations?
- Yes
- Many of @Mladen Rakic contributions on the CodeBase offer this possibility, for example:
- Yes
- Many of @Mladen Rakic contributions on the CodeBase offer this possibility, for example:
Thank you so much for your great help. I guess most part of my problem can be solved now by introducing this indicator. As an alternative solution and for my information, could you tell me how i can save heiken ashi charts offline and update them automatically without having to saving them again for new bars?
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I have searched whole the net for a heiken ashi indicator for either mt4 or mt5 that displays heiken ashi bars in a new window AND enables me to add any second CUSTOM indicator to it. I mean the calculation of the second indicator to be based on close price of heiken ashi bars.
Is there any indicator that enables me to fo that?