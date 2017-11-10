Suggestion - page 2
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And I was NOT looking for an IOS editor
one day they will do it.
who know.
maybe in MT6
Well, then don't place the request on the Forum which is where you will only get "generic rubbish" from us mere mortal human users.
If you want a "MetaQuotes" solution, the speak directly to "the man" by using the Service Desk.
Well, then don't place the request on the Forum which is where you will only get "generic rubbish" from us mere mortal human users.
If you want a "MetaQuotes" solution, the speak directly to "the man" by using the Service Desk.
Well then, join the @Musngi club:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/218617
The forum is for us users. What are we going to do with the "suggestion"?
We don't develop software for MetaQuotes. So again, offer your "suggestion" at the Service Desk instead!
The forum is for us users. What are we going to do with the "suggestion"?
We don't develop software for MetaQuotes. So again, offer your "suggestion" at the Service Desk instead!
In all, I don't see a need or a market for a specific MetaEditor App. Yes, it might be "nice", but that is all it would be, because there is more than enough alternatives. Plus, for serious development, one needs peace and quiet (to concentrate and focus on the job) and a big screen (to see clearly), as well as other tools for debugging and testing. This can only be accomplished on a desktop editor!
Besides, you can easily get yourself a cheap white-label Windows tablet, which runs the full suite of MetaEditor and MetaTerminal, and your problem would be solved.
So, in conclusion, an MetaEditor app, would only be "Eye Candy" and not be in anyway practical for serious code development. No need for a MetaEditor app!
In all, I don't see a need or a market for a specific MetaEditor App. Yes, it might be "nice", but that is all it would be, because there is more than enough alternatives. Plus, for serious development, one needs peace and quiet (to concentrate and focus on the job) and a big screen (to see clearly), as well as other tools for debugging and testing. This can only be accomplished on a desktop editor!
Besides, you can easily get yourself a cheap white-label Windows tablet, which runs the full suite of MetaEditor and MetaTerminal, and your problem would be solved.
So, in conclusion, an MetaEditor app, would only be "Eye Candy" and not be in anyway practical for serious code development. No need for a MetaEditor app!
Seriously? If all you just want to do is a "quick fix" on the go, why do you need a "holistic" solution, when the alternatives are more than adequate.
I'm a serious developer, and I have both a iPhone and a iPad and code for several projects and languages with MQL as well as C, C++, C#, JavaScript, HTML and others. I have editors on both my phone and tablet, yet never use them, because it is just not practical. There is need for many more "moving parts", such as access to documentation, debugger, tester, profiler, etc. - things that just cannot be done on the "go". For "quick fixes", I usually just remotely connect to the VPS or my home PC and just make the changes, because it is much quicker and everything is there and already set-up. As I stated, a MetaEditor app, will just be "Eye Candy"!
Anyway, this discussion is not worth discussing further, because it is just academic and futile. It has no impact on the reality of whether MetaQuotes does or does not make such an app.