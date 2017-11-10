Suggestion - page 2

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Stephen Njuki:
And I was NOT looking for an IOS editor

I specifically suggested Metaquotes consider having their own editor rather than some generic app which is what you have brought up

one day they will do it.

who know.

maybe in MT6


[Deleted]  
Stephen Njuki: And I was NOT looking for an IOS editor. I specifically suggested Metaquotes consider having their own editor rather than some generic rubbish which is what you have brought up

Well, then don't place the request on the Forum which is where you will only get "generic rubbish" from us mere mortal human users.

If you want a "MetaQuotes" solution, the speak directly to "the man" by using the Service Desk.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Well, then don't place the request on the Forum which is where you will only get "generic rubbish" from us mere mortal human users.

If you want a "MetaQuotes" solution, the speak directly to "the man" by using the Service Desk.

The title to this thread is "suggestion".

So you did not have to insult me saying you used your head in a google search 
 
For security, Metaquotes would also be better off having their own implementation on IOS than relying on a third party app.
[Deleted]  
Stephen Njuki: For security, Metaquotes would also be better off having their own implementation on IOS than relying on a third party app.

Well then, join the @Musngi club:

If Metatrader Can't Provide to Support Custom Indicator in Android/iOS Mobile then...
If Metatrader Can't Provide to Support Custom Indicator in Android/iOS Mobile then...
  • 2017.11.02
  • www.mql5.com
If Metatrader Can't Provide to Support Custom Indicator in Android/iOS Mobile then allow Metatraders Users/Traders to use your Live Market Data for...
[Deleted]  
Stephen Njuki: The title to this thread is "suggestion".

The forum is for us users. What are we going to do with the "suggestion"?

We don't develop software for MetaQuotes. So again, offer your "suggestion" at the Service Desk instead!

 
Fernando Carreiro:

The forum is for us users. What are we going to do with the "suggestion"?

We don't develop software for MetaQuotes. So again, offer your "suggestion" at the Service Desk instead!

This is not yet a request per se.
Was an idea and I was looking for any pros or cons.

You googled up a purple app, as a compromise, which could work with some modifications I guess but I am thinking MetaQuotes can do better.

One of the main reasons I still use a laptop is because of MetaEditor. If this moved to IOS it will be huge.
[Deleted]  
Stephen Njuki: This is not yet a request per se. Was an idea and I was looking for any pros or cons.

You googled up a purple app, as a compromise, which could work with some modifications I guess but I am thinking MetaQuotes can do better.

One of the main reasons I still use a laptop is because of MetaEditor. If this moved to IOS it will be huge.
  1. MetaEditor already provides a Subversion based MQL5 storage for code, so use an Code Editior app with a subversion interface.
  2. Github (an alternative to MQL5 Storage), also supports MQL4/5 files, so use an Code Editor app with a GitHub interface (for which I gave you an example) or use their own web interface for file edits.
  3. Editing your files on a tablet is acceptable (be it on an app or via the browser), but on a phone it is not in anyway practical or advisable for serious development, only for quick fixes.
  4. On a tablet however, you could easily remotely connect to your 3rd Party VPS, or even you own home machine, and directly edit via the MetaEditor.

In all, I don't see a need or a market for a specific MetaEditor App. Yes, it might be "nice", but that is all it would be, because there is more than enough alternatives. Plus, for serious development, one needs peace and quiet (to concentrate and focus on the job) and a big screen (to see clearly), as well as other tools for debugging and testing. This can only be accomplished on a desktop editor!

Besides, you can easily get yourself a cheap white-label Windows tablet, which runs the full suite of MetaEditor and MetaTerminal, and your problem would be solved.

So, in conclusion, an MetaEditor app, would only be "Eye Candy" and not be in anyway practical for serious code development. No need for a MetaEditor app!

 
Fernando Carreiro:
  1. MetaEditor already provides a Subversion based MQL5 storage for code, so use an Code Editior app with a subversion interface.
  2. Github (an alternative to MQL5 Storage), also supports MQL4/5 files, so use an Code Editor app with a GitHub interface (for which I gave you an example) or use their own web interface for file edits.
  3. Editing your files on a tablet is acceptable (be it on an app or via the browser), but on a phone it is not in anyway practical or advisable for serious development, only for quick fixes.
  4. On a tablet however, you could easily remotely connect to your 3rd Party VPS, or even you own home machine, and directly edit via the MetaEditor.

In all, I don't see a need or a market for a specific MetaEditor App. Yes, it might be "nice", but that is all it would be, because there is more than enough alternatives. Plus, for serious development, one needs peace and quiet (to concentrate and focus on the job) and a big screen (to see clearly), as well as other tools for debugging and testing. This can only be accomplished on a desktop editor!

Besides, you can easily get yourself a cheap white-label Windows tablet, which runs the full suite of MetaEditor and MetaTerminal, and your problem would be solved.

So, in conclusion, an MetaEditor app, would only be "Eye Candy" and not be in anyway practical for serious code development. No need for a MetaEditor app!

Serious coding is more about modifying and updating your code on the go so mobile is a must.

All your suggested solutions are bits and pieces. A metaeditor app would be the wholistic approach.
[Deleted]  
Stephen Njuki: Serious coding is more about modifying and updating your code on the go so mobile is a must. All your suggested solutions are bits and pieces. A metaeditor app would be the wholistic approach.

Seriously? If all you just want to do is a "quick fix" on the go, why do you need a "holistic" solution, when the alternatives are more than adequate.

I'm a serious developer, and I have both a iPhone and a iPad and code for several projects and languages with MQL as well as C, C++, C#, JavaScript, HTML and others. I have editors on both my phone and tablet, yet never use them, because it is just not practical. There is need for many more "moving parts", such as access to documentation, debugger, tester, profiler, etc. - things that just cannot be done on the "go". For "quick fixes", I usually just remotely connect to the VPS or my home PC and just make the changes, because it is much quicker and everything is there and already set-up. As I stated, a MetaEditor app, will just be "Eye Candy"!

Anyway, this discussion is not worth discussing further, because it is just academic and futile. It has no impact on the reality of whether MetaQuotes does or does not make such an app.

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