Help - Incorrect data problem with MT5 USDCHF and USDCAD
The datafeed is related to the broker so please write to the broker's support about it.
As to MetaQuotes-Demo server - the quotes for USD/CAD (and USD/CHF) are fine:
Thanks for the swift response. I've attached a screenshot of the whole page - I'm pretty sure I am using the demo server as per the top left of the screen. As it seems to be a problem with my local data is there a way to delete is ad re-start other than re-installing MT5? I would prefer not to lose my analysis. Thanks again.
Thanks for the swift response. I've attached a screenshot of the whole page - I'm pretty sure I am using the demo server as per the top left of the screen. As it seems to be a problem with my local data is there a way to delete is ad re-start other than re-installing MT5? I would prefer not to lose my analysis. Thanks again.
Yes, same demo server. But everything is fine for me ...
You can try to do the following: right mouse click on the Market watch - Symbols - Bars - select USD/CHF (for example), select the from/to date - and press 'Request'.
The bars will be loaded, and you may see the data/quotes.
After that - right mouse click on the chart (USD/CHF in our example) - select 'Refresh'.
If it does not help so it may be bad internet connection ...
are you on the latest build MT5 (build 1653)? How to see the build? In MT5 menu - Help - About.
And you can locally correct the data of the bar - at least in MT4. But it can happen that a new data request of the terminal overwrites your changes.
Thanks for the efforts - tried and to no avail. Re-installed and it is fine so it must have been something local that was mucking it up. Now to get all my settings sorted again!
For a few weeks I have had incorrect data feeding in to my charts that is making it impossible to analyse them as one data point is so wrong. Attached file as example - with USDCAD at 0.25874in 2062! While I am looking forward to that amazing trade when the date comes (!), for the next few decades it is really going to muck up my analysis. I'm probably searching for the wrong thing but can only find how to delete data in MT4 not MT5. I have tried refresh - no luck. Thanks for any help!
try to delete old data from mql5 data folder and install new history by loading it from chart...
if this error appear again tell your broker to fix their feeding
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For a few weeks I have had incorrect data feeding in to my charts that is making it impossible to analyse them as one data point is so wrong. Attached file as example - with USDCAD at 0.25874in 2062! While I am looking forward to that amazing trade when the date comes (!), for the next few decades it is really going to muck up my analysis. I'm probably searching for the wrong thing but can only find how to delete data in MT4 not MT5. I have tried refresh - no luck. Thanks for any help!