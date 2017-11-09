How to import more instruments, stocks, CFDs, Indexes into Metatrader 4 and 5 running from a Demo account?
Every broker is having some set of the instruments which may be different from one broker to an other.
So, if you do not find something (Litecoin, or Brent Crude Oil, etc) so try to find the broker which is having them.
And you may read this thread with example about HowTo: DAX Symbol
You can import more instruments by clicking on: View >> Symbols of your MT platform.
Hi Eleni,
Thanks for your answer. I already tried that but my demo account only have the forex, 2 metals, euro indexes, UK100, and that´s all. I want to get more instruments like CDF´s, futures, worldwide indexes, etc, etc into the MTR 4 & 5 as simbols. Any clue?
BEst regards,
Antonio.
Every broker is having some set of the instruments which may be different from one broker to an other.
So, if you do not find something (Litecoin, or Brent Crude Oil, etc) so try to find the broker which is having them.
And you may read this thread with example about HowTo: DAX Symbol
Hi Sergey,
So you mean that I have to change from different brokers to have the desired simbols in DEMO account?
Is like I have to become a broker to add more instruments on my demos account or contract another broker?
Thanks and best regards,
Antonio.
Is like I have to become a broker to add more instruments on my demos account or contract another broker?
Yes and No! Sometimes you can stay with the same broker, but you may need to use a different Account type or different Deposit currency.
For example, a broker may only offer CFDs if you use a "Pro" Account (be it Real or Demo) and that the deposit currency is "USD", but not on the "Standard" accounts nor on "Pro" account with the deposit in "EUR".
So, check your brokers website documentation and all the different options they have.
If however, that broker does not offer those extra symbols at all, then you will have to use a different broker.
Hi Sergey,
So you mean that I have to change from different brokers to have the desired simbols in DEMO account?
Is like I have to become a broker to add more instruments on my demos account or contract another broker?
Thanks and best regards,
Antonio.
It is similar with shopping.
You go to one shop (read: open demo with one broker) to buy something, and you want to see all assortment (read this post about how to show all symbols). If you do not find something - you go to the other shop.
Because all instruments are related to the brokers.
For example - I can not add Brent Crude Oil to my demo account because the brokers are doing it (datafeeds are not coming from nowhere ... ). I will open demo with the other broker which is having this instrument.
Hi Eleni,
Thanks for your answer. I already tried that but my demo account only have the forex, 2 metals, euro indexes, UK100, and that´s all. I want to get more instruments like CDF´s, futures, worldwide indexes, etc, etc into the MTR 4 & 5 as simbols. Any clue?
BEst regards,
Antonio.
Contact your broker and if they don't offer what you are after, check other brokers as Fernando and Sergey suggested already.
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Hello traders!
I'm quiet new here and I need to know How to import more instruments, stocks, CFDs, Indexes into Metatrader 4 and 5 running from a Demo account?
Do you have any clue?
I´ll appreciate any help.
Thanks and best regards.
Antonio.