How do I report spammers?
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the
Root /
MT5 General section
instead of the
MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Through the terminal? You'll have to be clearer. Post a screen shot.
1. Because I don't believe this is an issue exclusive to MT4. If I am wrong then it is suitable to be moved.
2.
Sergey - thanks but I mean spam that comes through messages, not forum spam.
1. Because I don't believe this is an issue exclusive to MT4. If I am wrong then it is suitable to be moved.
2.
Sergey - thanks but I mean spam that comes through messages, not forum spam.
Same as with MT5, so nothing wrong with the section.
As for me, I never make spam. I also get spam. But I do not think that this is a great problem for me. I just do not pay attention to spam.
1. Because I don't believe this is an issue exclusive to MT4. If I am wrong then it is suitable to be moved.
2.
Sergey - thanks but I mean spam that comes through messages, not forum spam.
You can send PM to moderator (to me for example) with text of spam and the link of profile of the spamer.
But if the profile of the spamer was deleted so it means the following: moderators already reported to admins, and the admins deleted this spammer (his profile), and in this case - you do not need to send any PM to moderators.
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How can I help flag and identify these spam accounts so they can be removed?