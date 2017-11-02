I am utterly amazed: two installtions of the same editor b.1601 but different toolbars ??
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Hi,
I have (more than) two times installed mt4, all of them came with their editor b.1601 dtd May 19, 2017.
But one shows this toolbar:
the other one:
So on the second editor I am missing the option to search and to un-do and re-do?
Ok, if I click on "Edit" I have these options and the functions keys (ctrl-z) work as well - but I'd like to have them on the toolbar too but I can't find any place where I can modify my toolbar to (de-)select them?
Am I missing something?