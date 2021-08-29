[MQL5] If you do not use MetaEditor to code, which alternative editor do you use? - page 3

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[Deleted]  
nicholishen:

Syntax highlighting is only highlighting, and yes I had it installed already. I'm actually referring to the intellisence features, and if you haven't enabled the cpp intellisence and mapped it to MQL files, it's going to blow your freaking mind! It was enough for me to say goodbye to sublime after like 5 seconds of demoing :-p

Save this in your user settings

Install the c++ intellisence package

There will be a warning that pops up to configure your include folder... I run in portable mode so mine was easy... eg. C:\User\Dropbox\MT\MQL4\Include

No, don't do that! If you force the use the "cpp" file mapping you are essentially disabling the MQL extension and disabling the MQL specific "intelliesense".

Leave the defaults as they were and instead simply switch between the different contexts by clicking on the "Language Mode" button and setting it temporarily to the one you want to work with.

EDIT: Or create your own MQL extension where you merge the two functionalities of each context.


 
Fernando Carreiro:

EDIT: Or create your own MQL extension where you merge the two functionalities of each context.



Done

 
Logged in just to say thank you a LOT! now I finally can ditch that abominable official editor. Geez!!!
 
Sublime Text
 
Fernando Carreiro:

I cannot speak for others, but I personally use both MetaEditor as well as Microsoft Visual Studio Code (free and open-source) with the MQL4/5 Syntax Highlight extension.


Hello Fernando Carreiro,
Have this editor compile or can compile (with extension) from mql to ex ?

Regards.

[Deleted]  
Thierry Ramaniraka: Have this editor compile or can compile (with extension) from mql to ex?

Already answered at post #15 ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

[MQL5] If you do not use MetaEditor to code, which alternative editor do you use?

Fernando Carreiro, 2017.11.03 15:38

Pierre Rougier: Do you compile in Visual Studio Code or outside with MetaEditor ?

I usually compile in MetaEditor for convenience, because I can just double-click on the warnings and errors and go directly to the offending lines.

However, you can also setup it up to compile from within VSCode, using MetaEditor's command line parameters and have the compilation log open up in VSCode automatically.

Compilation from the Command Line

A MetaEditor executable file can be used as the compiler when working with a source code in external editors. The compiler is started from the command line, specifying the path and name of the file you want to compile:

  • metaeditor.exe /compile:"<full path to the source file>"
  • metaeditor64.exe /compile:"<full path to the source file>"

Example

"C:\Program Files\TradingPlatform\metaeditor64.exe" /compile:"C:\Program Files\TradingPlatform\MQL5\Scripts\myscript.mq5"


Compilation log

Specify the additional /log key for more information about the compilation process. In this case, <source file name>.log compilation log file is created in the folder containing the source file.

Example

"C:\Program Files\TradingPlatform\metaeditor64.exe" /compile:"C:\Program Files\TradingPlatform\MQL5\Scripts\myscript.mq5" /log

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Already answered at post #15 ...

Thank you.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Already answered at post #15 ...

Hello,
Just starting with first hand on VisualStudio.
It's ok now to work with it.

Is it possible to change the Font and Size Font of document ?
I canot find where it can be done...

[Deleted]  
Thierry Ramaniraka: Just starting with first hand on VisualStudio.It's ok now to work with it.


Is it possible to change the Font and Size Font of document? I canot find where it can be done...

Yes, in the User and Workspace Settings!

However, your question is off-topic and no longer MQL4/5 related, so please consult the Visual Studio website and documentation. There is a Search feature and if you still can't find it you can address your questions to the Community there.

Visual Studio Code User and Workspace Settings
Visual Studio Code User and Workspace Settings
  • 2016.04.14
  • code.visualstudio.com
It is easy to configure Visual Studio Code to your liking through its various settings. Nearly every part of VS Code's editor, user interface, and functional behavior has options you can modify. VS Code provides two different scopes for settings: User Settings - Settings that apply globally to any instance of VS Code you open. Workspace...
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Yes, in the User and Workspace Settings!

However, your question is off-topic and no longer MQL4/5 related, so please consult the Visual Studio website and documentation. There is a Search feature and if you still can't find it you can address your questions to the Community there.

Thank you for all.

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