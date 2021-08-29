[MQL5] If you do not use MetaEditor to code, which alternative editor do you use? - page 3
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Syntax highlighting is only highlighting, and yes I had it installed already. I'm actually referring to the intellisence features, and if you haven't enabled the cpp intellisence and mapped it to MQL files, it's going to blow your freaking mind! It was enough for me to say goodbye to sublime after like 5 seconds of demoing :-p
Save this in your user settings
Install the c++ intellisence package
There will be a warning that pops up to configure your include folder... I run in portable mode so mine was easy... eg. C:\User\Dropbox\MT\MQL4\Include
No, don't do that! If you force the use the "cpp" file mapping you are essentially disabling the MQL extension and disabling the MQL specific "intelliesense".
Leave the defaults as they were and instead simply switch between the different contexts by clicking on the "Language Mode" button and setting it temporarily to the one you want to work with.
EDIT: Or create your own MQL extension where you merge the two functionalities of each context.
EDIT: Or create your own MQL extension where you merge the two functionalities of each context.
Done
I cannot speak for others, but I personally use both MetaEditor as well as Microsoft Visual Studio Code (free and open-source) with the MQL4/5 Syntax Highlight extension.
Hello Fernando Carreiro,
Have this editor compile or can compile (with extension) from mql to ex ?
Regards.
Already answered at post #15 ...
Already answered at post #15 ...
Thank you.
Already answered at post #15 ...
Hello,
Just starting with first hand on VisualStudio.
It's ok now to work with it.
Is it possible to change the Font and Size Font of document ?
I canot find where it can be done...
Is it possible to change the Font and Size Font of document? I canot find where it can be done...
Yes, in the User and Workspace Settings!
However, your question is off-topic and no longer MQL4/5 related, so please consult the Visual Studio website and documentation. There is a Search feature and if you still can't find it you can address your questions to the Community there.
Yes, in the User and Workspace Settings!
However, your question is off-topic and no longer MQL4/5 related, so please consult the Visual Studio website and documentation. There is a Search feature and if you still can't find it you can address your questions to the Community there.
Thank you for all.