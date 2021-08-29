[MQL5] If you do not use MetaEditor to code, which alternative editor do you use? - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And here's Geany where you also can track variables, classes and functions.
https://www.geany.org/
Hi ...is there a guide how to set it up ?
Regards
Hi ...is there a guide how to set it up ?
Regards
And here's Geany where you also can track variables, classes and functions.
https://www.geany.org/
Yes, it also has "Code Folding", "Auto-complete/IntelliSense", "Code-snippets" as well as "Bracket matching", but I am not advocating VSCode over others, it is simply my own personal preference.
If you are interested, here is an overview of the features: Code Editing Features in VS Code
Hi Fernando !
While debugging can a tree of objects be seen in the VSCode?
like
Obviously not! VSCode is a general code editor! It is not a compiler or debugger for MQL! MQL is a propriety system, and no other compiler/debugger exists for it except for the official MetaEditor!
Just checking.
Thank you!
Are VSCode editor's advantages really so overwhelming that even without debugging you prefer it over MetaEditor ?
Just checking.
Thank you!
Are VSCode editor's advantages really so overwhelming that even without debugging you prefer it over MetaEditor ?
Personally the answer is clearly NO. My way to code is needing constantly the compiler and debugger and I can't and don't want to use an external tool. The advantages would be outclassed by the inconvenients.
But it's a matter of personal style and choice.
You did not pay attention to what I wrote: I use both MetaEditor as well as VSCode (in that order of preference).
You did not pay attention to what I wrote: I use both MetaEditor as well as VSCode (in that order of preference).
Hi fernando!
would you help me how to use Code complete or intellisense ?
i saw you wrote how to use but i don't understand.
would you tell me how to configure to use code complete ,intellisense?
thanks so much